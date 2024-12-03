Political donations may be capped amid rumours of £79m Musk donation to Reform

Nigel Farage is the only British politician Elon Musk follows on X - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Political donations could be capped under electoral reforms being considered by ministers as it is speculated that Elon Musk could make a £79 million donation to Reform.

The Government is looking at proposals to limit how much individuals and companies can donate to political parties, after pledging a “strengthening” of the rules in its manifesto.

The Institute for Public Policy Research, a Blairite think tank, will reportedly publish a report recommending that a cap of £100,000 a year is placed on individual and corporate donations to political parties.

The report comes as it is speculated that Mr Musk, the owner of X and ally of Donald Trump, could donate $100 million (£79 million) to Reform.

Mr Musk donated millions of dollars to the Republican election campaign - Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Guardian reported that proposals for a cap were being explored by officials, but such a limit would not come in until the second half of this Parliament.

Mr Musk cemented a friendship with Nigel Farage at Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where Mr Farage visited during the US election last month.

The businessman will be Mr Trump’s government efficiency tsar when he enters the White House next year.

Mr Farage is the only British politician Mr Musk follows on X and the billionaire entrepreneur has recently expressed support for Reform on the platform.

Mr Musk retweeted an announcement that Dame Andrea Jenkyns, an ex-Tory minister, had joined Reform and declared that the party would win the next election, with the word “Yes”.

A cap on donations would have an effect on all the major political parties, including Labour, which received more than £9.5 million in donations during the general election.

David Sainsbury, the former chairman of Sainsbury’s, gave £2.5 million to the party.

The Labour manifesto said of electoral reform: “We will protect democracy by strengthening the rules around donations to political parties.”

It also highlighted a number of other changes it would seek to implement, which included giving 16-year-olds the right to vote in all elections and addressing “the inconsistencies in voter ID rules that prevent legitimate voters from voting”.

Current rules governing foreign funding of political parties mean that Mr Musk would have to make a donation through a British company.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told the Guardian: “As set out in the manifesto, we are working to strengthen the rules around donations to political parties to ensure we maintain trust in our electoral system.

“We will set out more details on this in due course.”