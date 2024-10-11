Political implications of Trump's visit to Aurora today
An expert outlined the political implications of former President Donald Trump's visit to Aurora today.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
"There's a lot of unfairness in this world," the Republican nominee said of a matter regarding Obama.
Andrew Schulz couldn't help but respond to the presidential candidate's claim by doubling over in laughter.
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
The Republican vice presidential nominee had belittled an administration effort to convert an auto plant to electric vehicle production.
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
Donald Trump has announced that his daughter Tiffany Trump is expecting her first child. The GOP presidential nominee made the announcement Thursday during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan. He was talking about Tiffany’s father-in-law, businessman Massad Boulos, when he made the comment, according to the New York Post.“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said. “And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going
The former secretary of state's sarcastic comment spoke volumes.
Donald Trump faced an embarrassing takedown after claiming to have proof of the debunked claim that he was once given Michigan’s Man of the Year award.In a speech in which he trashed Detroit, the former president brandished a print-out of a story from the Oakland Press, saying he’d asked his staff to find evidence that he’d been honored with the accolade 11 years earlier.“It was like 19 years ago. It was a long time. But I was honored. And guess what? They found it. I was,” said Trump, unfolding
Thousands of “God Bless the USA” Bibles that Donald Trump has been hawking while seeking a return to the White House were printed in China, according to a report.Records show a printing company in the eastern city of Hangzhou shipped almost 120,000 of the books to the U.S. in February and March this year, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. News about the books—which Trump has promoted in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood—comes after the Republican nominee has called for higher
We've seen this kind of thing before, haven't we?
The moderator for Kamala Harris’s Univision town hall personally debunked yet another teleprompter conspiracy theory cooked up by right-wing influencers.Conservative commentators claimed to have uncovered a “gotcha” moment when a Univision camera panning the room during Thursday’s event showed Harris speaking in front of a teleprompter with writing that then went black.“Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air,” right-wing pundit Benny Johnson wrote on X—eve
The historian who correctly predicted nine of the ten most recent presidential elections said that any October surprise is a “myth.”