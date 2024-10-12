Political and media figures pay tribute to former first minister Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond in 2021. His political opponents were among those to praise his contribution to Scottish and UK politics.

Politicians and commentators in the UK have been paying tribute to Alex Salmond after the death of the former first minister of Scotland on Saturday.

Keir Starmer called Salmond a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics”.

The prime minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“As first minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

The Conservative leader, Rishi Sunak, posted on X: “Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Scotland’s first minister, John Swinney, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond, and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife, Moira, and to his family.

“Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life – not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence. He took the Scottish National party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family and his many friends right across the political spectrum.”

The Scottish Conservative leader, Russell Findlay, said he was shocked and saddened to hear of Salmond’s sudden death.

“No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and first minister of Scotland,” he added.

“He will be remembered as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Scottish Conservative party are with his family and friends.”

The UK’s Scottish secretary, Ian Murray, said it was “impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics”.

“He served the country he loved as first minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.”

Joanna Cherry, the former SNP MP who served with Salmond, wrote on X: “I am devastated to hear this news. Alex Salmond was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and by any measure the finest first minister our country has had. He changed the face of Scottish politics.

“Sadly, he was ill-used by many of his former comrades, and I am particularly sorry that he has not lived to see his vindication. Above all, I shall remember him as an inspiration and a loyal friend. My heartfelt condolences go to Moira, his family, and all who loved him.”

Douglas Ross, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, wrote on X that Salmond had a “huge impact” on the whole of Scotland.

He added: “While we had opposing political views, he was a towering figure in Scottish politics which he dominated for many years.

“My thoughts are with Moira and his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The former first minister Humza Yousaf said he and Salmond had “obviously had our differences in the last few years”, but praised the “enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics”.

Yousaf also said Salmond had helped to “transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today”.

Andrew Neil, the former Sunday Times editor and ex-chair of the Spectator, wrote on X: “So sad to learn that Alex Salmond has died. I had lunch with him in London only three weeks ago an epic lunch as it transpired, as was fitting with Alex – and he was in fine form. Full of plans and plots. He even paid!

“His upbeat mood then make this all the more surprising and sad. He and I could not have been more different in terms of Scotland’s position in the UK but we had a mutual respect and he knew I always regarded him as the most accomplished and significant Scottish politician of modern times.

“He was also the best of company. To be with him was always a joy. I will miss him hugely. So will Scotland. My condolences to his wonderful wife.”