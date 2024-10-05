Political row erupts overs Hurricane Helene disaster relief

Brajesh Upadhyay and Jake Horton - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
People clean debris near a sign that says "blessed"
[Getty Images]

A political row has erupted after Donald Trump claimed Americans hit hard by Hurricane Helene were losing out on emergency relief money because it had been spent on migrants.

The blame game began on Wednesday after US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), which he oversees, was short on cash for the rest of hurricane season.

Trump and his allies expressed outrage that the agency had spent over $640m (£487m) on housing migrants. But US officials said that money was allocated through a totally different funding pot to disaster relief.

The White House has called Trump's claims "poison" and accused his fellow Republicans of spreading “bald-faced lies” about the storm response.

With less than a month to go before the White House election, Trump and the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the handful of swing states, such as storm-hit North Carolina and Georgia, that will decide the vote.

The deadliest mainland US hurricane since Katrina in 2005, Helene tore through the south-east last week, claiming at least 225 lives and leaving hundreds more missing.

Both Trump and Vice-President Harris have made trips to some of the affected states.

At an event in Evans, Georgia, on Friday, Trump said: “A lot of the money that was supposed to go to Georgia and supposed to go to North Carolina and all of the others is going and has gone already.

“It's been gone for people that came into the country illegally, and nobody has ever seen anything like that. That's a shame.”

Fema did receive a budget from Congress - $640m in the last fiscal year - to provide housing to immigrants applying for US citizenship.

But the cash came via a federal immigration agency, Customs and Border Protection.

It was spent through Fema's Shelter and Services Program (SSP) and is a separate pot of money to the agency's Disaster Relief Fund of nearly $20bn, which is used to respond to hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Fema's disaster relief budget for the year expired at the end of September and the agency is currently running on temporary funding while Congress negotiates a new annual budget.

The agency has responded to Trump's claim with a dedicated fact-check page, and a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

“This is false," Fema said in a statement. "No money is being diverted from disaster response needs.”

So far, more than $45m has been given to communities affected by Hurricane Helene, said the agency.

Fema has also shipped over 11.5m meals and 12.6m litres of water in the aftermath of Helene, said Vice-President Harris on Friday, adding that more than 5,600 federal personnel were on the ground.

But Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that it was "madness" for billions of dollars in foreign aid to be sent to Ukraine, instead of to American citizens who had lost everything in the storm.

Meanwhile, critics of Trump have pointed out that when he was president back in 2019, $155m was transferred from Fema's operating budget to fund deportations of migrants to Mexico.

Latest Stories

  • FEMA has faced criticism and praise during Helene. Here's what it does - and doesn't do

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is tasked with helping states and communities hit by disasters like Hurricane Helene.

  • Ben Horowitz Will Donate to Harris Campaign After Trump Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz and his wife plan to make a “significant” donation to the presidential campaign of US Vice President Kamala Harris, just three months after supporting Harris’ rival, former President Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?NYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkThe Corner Store ComebackMexico City Restricts Airbnb Rentals to Curb ‘Gentrification’Roofs of Mexico City’s Massive

  • Trump and Georgia Gov. Kemp use hurricane recovery to make first 2024 appearance together

    EVANS, Ga. (AP) — After making up privately, Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp used the aftermath of Hurricane Helene to put their détente on public display, with the former president praising a fellow Republican he blistered just months ago and promising to treat the state well if he returns to the White House.

  • Trump says he’ll set up an anti-woke task force in US military to monitor generals

    Trump previously joined Republican pile-on accusing military of being ‘woke’

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it cou

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Harvard Law Professor Spots 2 'Jaw-Dropping' Details In New Trump Filing

    Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.

  • MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa

  • Reporter's Snippy Fact-Check Of Ex-Trump Aide Is Why We Watch Cable News

    The Washington Post's Philip Bump refused to let Marc Lotter's misinformation go uncorrected.

  • Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

    Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.

  • Trump Denies Making False Post of Endorsement from Top American Banker

    Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.The surprise endorsement came as news to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as being a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s

  • Vladimir Putin Still Hasn't Stopped Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia – And Even The West Is Puzzled

    Two months later, and Kyiv's small – albeit astonishing – occupation of Russian territory is going strong. Western officials don't understand how.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Trump attorney Alina Habba expects to be hit with ‘onslaught of litigation’ before election

    Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.

  • Melania Trashes Her Own Husband’s Stances on Abortion and Immigration

    Melania Trump on Thursday released a video speaking out on women’s right to access abortion while another leaked passage from her upcoming memoir confirmed she once told her husband to drop a notoriously brutal immigration policy.Former President Donald Trump has bragged about his role in ending the constitutional right to abortion and says he is happy to allow the states to decide whether residents should be able to access locally a full range of women’s healthcare.His wife apparently wants to

  • Florida Republican Says Mike Pence's Life 'Wasn't Really In Peril' During Jan. 6 Riot

    CNN's Manu Raju reminded the GOP congressman that Trump's supporters were looking to hang his vice president during the Capitol insurrection.