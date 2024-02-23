Political violence review eyes new police powers

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Parliament on Wednesday

A government-commissioned review into tackling political violence will recommend police should be able to shut down protests outside MPs' offices, council buildings and Parliament.

The issue of MPs' safety was used by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to justify his controversial handling of a debate on the Israel-Hamas war.

His comments have led to discussions on how to protect elected representatives.

Protesters gathered outside Parliament on Wednesday during the debate.

A vote on a Gaza ceasefire descended into a shouting match about parliamentary procedure.

More than one in ten MPs have since declared that they have no confidence in the Speaker.

He apologised but stressed he had been motivated by concern for the security of MPs who have faced threats over their stance on the Gaza conflict.

Three years ago, the government asked the crossbench peer Lord Walney to look into how to tackle violence against politicians.

His review is now almost complete and will recommend that existing police powers to break up protests should be extended to cover demonstrations outside democratic venues.

These would include council and MPs' offices, and the Houses of Parliament.

Lord Walney said it was time to "reset our view" of what politicians should be prepared to tolerate.

"MPs are scared. It's having a really corrosive effect... Even if there is no direct violence, it's having an effect and that's unacceptable," he told the Financial Times.

The Speaker's decision to allow a vote on a Labour amendment, thereby foregoing a vote on the original SNP motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, created chaos in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Apologising for his handling of Wednesday's debate, Sir Lindsay said he had acted because he was "very, very concerned about the security" of MPs who have received personal threats.

Story continues

In recent weeks, the Conservative MP for Finchley and Golders Green, Mike Freer, has announced he will be standing down from Parliament after receiving death threats.

Two MPs were murdered in recent years:

In 2021, 69-year-old Conservative MP for Southend West Sir David Amess was stabbed in a constituency surgery in Essex