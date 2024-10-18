Do political visits matter to voters?
As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump campaign in metro Detroit, we're asking voters and experts if political visits really do matter.
Donald Trump didn’t even have to leave his building for an interview that streamed live on his friend and loyal supporter Dan Bongino’s video podcast Friday morning. But he still had trouble making it to the end of what may have been intended to be a longer sit-down. After vamping for more than 30 minutes in Trump Tower as he waited for the ex-president to show up, Bongino began by boasting to the president about the “super, extra MAGA” crowd that tunes into his show. “We’re like the darkest MAG
"Your action, and maybe inaction, during your presidency and the last few years … was a little disturbing to me," the undecided voter told him at the Univision event.
A Federal Communications Commission official previously warned that Donald Trump’s "attacks against broadcast stations" are "threats against free speech."
A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.
"I thought it was actually very good until just now," the former president said of another joke that failed to land at the Al Smith charity dinner.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
Following backlash, Baier said the wrong clip of Trump was played during his interview with Kamala Harris.
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
A cringe-inducing video featuring Lara Trump dancing to a remixed Taylor Swift song has earned Donald Trump’s campaign ridicule and prompted calls for the pop superstar to sue over the track’s use.Posted to the Trump campaign’s official account Thursday, the clip features a bevy of women supporters of the GOP nominee—including the former president’s daughter-in-law, his adviser Lynne Patton, and sports journalist Sage Steele. The group, all decked out in hot-pink jackets with Trump logos, bob th
Former president was asked if 18-year-old son is ‘good with the ladies’ as he rings in first month at New York University
After repeatedly dodging the question, the Republican vice presidential nominee has finally offered a more direct answer about whether he thinks Donald Trump lost in 2020.
Vice President Harris taunted hecklers demonstrating Thursday at one of her campaign rallies in Wisconsin, quipping that they should instead be attending a “smaller” rally “down the street.” Harris was interrupted during remarks in La Crosse, Wis., as she spoke about the fight over abortion rights in the upcoming election. The hecklers began shouting as…
Jon Stewart is “baffled” by the support Donald Trump gets, particularly after his Monday night dance-fest, which the late-night host said showed what an “utterly surreal avant-garde performance art of a f---ing election we’re having.”The Daily Show host opened his Weekly Show with Jon Stewart podcast by remarking that “the idea that this [election] is in any way close is the most baffling” he could imagine in the final days of a presidential race.“This guy is raising money with a dance marathon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Thursday blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for helping start that nation's war with Russia, a comment that further suggests Trump is likely to decrease U.S. support for Ukraine if he wins the Nov. 5 election. The Republican former president has frequently criticized Zelenskiy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for having solicited and received billions of dollars of U.S. military aid since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022. Zelenskiy, however, was not elected until April 2019, more than five years after Russia seized Crimea in its initial 2014 invasion, while its proxy forces took over a large part of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.
Based on psychological studies I performed during the 2016 election, the presence or absence of music makes a significant difference in the way people perceive political candidates.
The former president commented on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's age and physical appearance while recalling a conversation they had about IVF
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
Desi Lydic tore into the former president's clueless comments during a town hall event with women voters.
The late night host looked at new allegations against Donald Trump from Stormy Daniels.
Ryan Routh, the man charged with attempting to assassinate former President Trump at his Florida golf course last month, asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday to recuse herself from the case because Trump appointed her and has praised her handling of his classified documents indictment. Routh’s attorneys said the “unprecedented circumstances” could create…