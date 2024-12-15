Politician Makes Shock Claim Over Deepening Drone Crisis

With tensions rapidly rising over an apparent drone invasion sweeping some states, New Jersey Senator Andy Kim set out to seek answers.

The Democrat did a ride-along with local cops to get to the bottom of the mystery with a “deeper analysis” of the growing perplexing drama.

“After going out with police to observe reports of possible drones, I was with help of civilian pilots and others able to do deeper analysis and concluded that most of the possible drone sightings that were pointed out to me were almost certainly planes,” Kim shared in a post on X on Saturday.

Last night I went out with local police to spot drone flying over New Jersey, here’s what I saw. We drove to Round Valley Reservoir and the officer pointed to lights moving low over the tree line. Sometimes they were solid white light, others flashed of red and green.THREAD pic.twitter.com/ly7kUUDWDn — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

He called on the federal government to provide more information to residents about the UAVs.

“I think this situation in some ways reflects this moment in our country. People have a lot anxiety right now about the economy, health, security etc.,” wrote Kim, who was sworn in on Dec. 9.

“And too often we find that those charged with working on these issues don’t engage the public with the respect and depth needed.

“I’ll keep pressing to get answers about possible drones and help us understand what’s going on. On top of that, I’ll push for a government that is more responsive to the people. A customer service governance that treats people with respect, transparency and accountability.

Alarm has been building for weeks with the numbers of drone sightings soaring with no explanation.

As well as New Jersey, drones have been spotted in been spotted in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Wyoming, Maryland and New York.

Authorities have been unable to provide definitive answers, saying only that the objects are not believed to pose a danger to the public or national security.

On Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that available images suggested that many of the reported drone sightings were actually manned aircraft.

“Federal experts should provide information and guidance to the public including local police departments like the one that took me out to help them decipher what they are seeing,” added Kim.

“Instead myself and others requesting are getting no feedback.”

He also shared a video showing lights skidding across the night sky near Round Valley Reservoir at 9:20pm.

“I don’t discount others may have seen actual drone activity, and not all I saw is fully explained by flight paths, but much of it was,” said the concerned politico.

“And I think the process through which I got confirmation points to the kind of explanation we need from gov authorities to address the public’s concern.”