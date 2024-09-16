Politicians call for end to political violence after apparent Trump assassination attempt

Former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gives remarks to the press at Trump National Gold Club in Los Angeles on Friday, September 13, 2024. On Sunday, he was the apparent target of an association attempt. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Following a second attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump on Sunday, politicians across the spectrum condemned the use of violence in politics.

President Jobe Biden, a Democrat, led the condemnation Sunday night with a statement.

"I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country," the president said, adding that he has made available "every resource, capability and protective measure necessary" to ensure the safety of the former president.

Later Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the general election, issued her own statement, saying she was "deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt."

"As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence," she said.

Trump was seemingly the target of an apparent assassination attempt Sunday while he was golfing on his West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course. Authorities said the Secret Service shot at an armed man who was spotted near the perimeter of the golf course and several hundred yards away from Trump. The suspect fled scene but was later apprehended when his vehicle was pulled over.

It is the second attempt on Trump's life in two months. A man, later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot at the former president who was giving a campaign speech in Butler, Pa. Trump suffered a grazed right ear while Crooks was killed by the Secret Service.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, among the Republican Party's leadership, expressed gratitude that Trump was safe after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt, while chastising the use of violence to resolve political differences.

"There is no place for political violence in our country, and those responsible for it must be held to account," he said in a statement.

His counterpart, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democrats' Senate leader, announced on X that he had been brief by the Secret Service.

"There is no place in this country for political violence of any kinda," he said.

The attempt comes amid a heated race for the White House between Trump and Harris. Both sides have campaigned on the outcome of the Nov. 5 election having wide-ranging implications for the future of the country.

Trump, who is known for using incendiary language, has been accused of continuing to do so this campaign stating, for instance, that the economy would experience a "bloodbath" if he were not to regain the presidency.

"Thank God President Trump is safe," House majority leader Steven Scalise, R-La., said in a statement.

"I can't believe I'm having to say this once again this election cycle: there is absolutely no place for violence in politics."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he was "distressed" by the attempt, while calling for "this madness" to stop.

"Violence is not the answer to our political differences.

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee who has led a multiyear impeachment investigation into Biden and his family, called on both Democrats and Republicans to "stand together united against extremism and political violence of any kind."

"There never is a place for political violence of any kind in America," Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker and powerbroker of the Democratic Party, also said on X.

Sen. Tim Scott, a Democrat for South Carolina, called on Christians to pray for the nation, saying in a recorded statement that it is time for believers of both sides of the political aisle to come together.

"It is time for Christians, left and right, red or blue, Black and White, to come together to pray for this nation, to pray for a political process without any violence," he said in an impassioned speech on X.

"It is what America needs. We need all believers on their knees asking god for all candidates to be safe in the political process."

Amid the calls of condemnation some Republicans have used the shooting to prop up Trump, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who said he had visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago prior to the incident.

"No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remains so strong and resilient," he said on X. "He is unstoppable."

Kelly and I are departing Mar-a-Lago, where we just spent a few hours with President Trump and are thanking God for protecting him today-once again. No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/43Rm8SPGU8— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 15, 2024

The Florida Republican Party attempt to blamed the Democrats for the apparent assassination attempt.

"The hatred spewed by the left and many in the Democrat party against President Trump, promoting lies against his character, policies and accomplishments encourages violence from the weak and demented," it said.

The Florida Democratic Party said it was "relieved" Trump was safe.

"Our political leaders must not be targets of violence," it said.