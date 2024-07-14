Politicians Condemn Trump Rally Shooting: ‘No Place for Political Violence in Our Democracy’

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Credit - Anna Moneymaker–Getty Images)

Politicians from both political parties expressed outrage after former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday evening after shots were heard near the beginning of the event.

The incident, which left one rally attendee dead and the suspected gunman shot by Secret Service agents, is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt. The shooting occurred just minutes after the rally began, sending attendees into chaos.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. As shots rang out, Trump ducked and placed his hand to his ear as he was quickly surrounded by security personnel, with visible blood on his face. A spokesman for Trump’s campaign later said the former President was “fine,” although details about his injuries remained unclear.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he was shot by a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he wrote.

Local authorities, including Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, confirmed that two individuals were dead, including the suspected shooter. Investigations are currently underway, with the FBI, Secret Service, and ATF involved in determining the motives behind the attack.

Reactions from political leaders and the public poured in, with widespread condemnation of the violence and calls for unity in the wake of the deadly incident.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said in televised remarks that he hopes to speak with Trump tonight, declaring there is “no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” he added. “We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.” Biden said the rally should have been able to be conducted peacefully, and that he tried to get in touch with Trump following the incident. “I plan on talking to him, shortly, I hope,” the President said.

He added, "I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information." Biden also said that “every agency in the federal government” is investigating the matter and providing him reports. He said he does not know enough to say if this was an assassination attempt.

Biden was at church in Rehoboth Beach, Del. during the shooting, and has since returned to his residence. Following the incident, Biden’s presidential re-election campaign announced it is pausing all campaign ads for the time being.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a close ally to the former President, said in a statement that political violence should be condemned: “Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene. I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement she was "relieved" that Trump was not seriously injured. "We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."

Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama wrote on social media that “there is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy” and that “we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt.”

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The former House Speaker condemned the shooting at Trump’s rally, writing on social media that “political violence of any kind has no place in our society.” Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their home over a year ago. “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society,” she said. “I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has faced threats to her life while in office, was quick to condemn the attack. “There is no place for political violence in this country, period. This is not how we solve our differences,” Whitmer said on X.

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien

Some politicians used the incident to urge that Trump’s charges be dismissed. In a joint statement, Utah’s Republican Sen. Mike Lee and former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien called on President Biden to “immediately order that all federal criminal charges against President Trump be dropped, and to ask the governors of New York and Georgia to do the same. Such a gesture would help heal wounds and allow all Americans to take a deep breath.”

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said he wants the U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheadle to appear for a hearing on the Trump shooting “soon.”

“There are many questions and Americans demand answers,” he said in a statement. “I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

“Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X. “The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters. Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the greatest President of all time.”

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.)

At least one Republican member of Congress suggested that the incident could help Trump in the presidential election: “I have no doubt that this cowardly attempt to assassinate our nominee will further galvanize the American people in support of Donald J. Trump,” Rep. Rich McCormick wrote on X.

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton wrote in a statement: “Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service.”

Nikki Haley, Republican former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador

Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary election, said: “This should horrify every freedom loving American,” and “Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, wrote on social media that he and his wife were “shocked by the apparent attack” and that “we pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office:

The office of newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote: “We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time.”

