What the politicians' favourite restaurants say about them

Gamtae is one of South Korea's rarest seaweeds. For centuries, this earthy, sweet seaweed was mainly harvested and eaten raw by locals in the Seosan region. Today, thanks to the efforts of Ju-hyeon Song and her family business, Badasoop, it's become a hit among Michelin-starred chefs in South Korea and abroad. But because of gamtae's unpredictable harvests and rising prices, turning this small industry into a thriving business presented a challenge. So how did Ju-Hyeon take gamtae from a local delicacy to a worldwide sensation? And why is it so expensive?