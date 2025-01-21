Politicians, organizations attend presidential inauguration
The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States had Floridians Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast in attendance, both in and out of the Capitol building.
Probably the only reasonable response to such a speech.
The silence before Carrie Underwood sang was deafening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses on his way out of the White House, saying Monday that his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.”
Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T
When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released its propaganda video of three Israeli hostages being released Sunday night, there was a striking detail.
President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday. First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued. Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.
Donald Trump's campaign team attempted to troll the outgoing president on social media.
Rep. Byron Donalds had an odd way of describing the president-elect.
Bill and Hillary Clinton were less than impressed by Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, a fact which they made clear with subtle snark. The address that followed Trump’s swearing-in on Monday was tinged with vindication. The new president slammed the previous administration, declared that God saved him from an assassin’s bullet, and vowed to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Asked what his reaction to the speech was, former President Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yours
"My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.
Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...
John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.
While recent headlines have focused on Donald Trump's threatened tariffs against Canadian products, retailers in this country have also been considering the possible impact of additional tariffs he's threatened on goods coming from China. This could affect Canadian brands that manufacture products overseas and sell them south of the border. That includes Groupe Dynamite, Aritzia, Lululemon and Canadian Tire — all of which have been asked about tariff threats during their latest earnings calls. "
The moment President Donald Trump takes the oath of office at his BIGGEST AND BEST EVER inauguration, everything in America is going to become great.
Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri
Speaker Mike Johnson’s historically narrow majority just shrunk even further, creating a major challenge for congressional Republicans as they seek to enact President Donald Trump’s agenda.
World leaders have been rushing to get on Donald Trump’s good side since his reelection as US president, arguably none more so than Ukraine.
Donald Trump made a peculiar comment about Pennsylvania voting “computers” during an ode to Elon Musk at his pre-inauguration rally. During a loved-up nod to his “first buddy” before 20,000 fans at Sunday’s rally, Trump was taking swipes at Russia and China, and talking about the tech mogul getting a rocket into space. Trump then detoured into Musk’s influence on the 2024 presidential election.
Entrepreneur and former Republican presidential hopeful is expected to announce a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio