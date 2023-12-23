Politics daily briefing: December 23
Daily politics briefing for December 23, as Rishi Sunak confirms the Government has delayed the introduction of a £38,700 salary cap for foreign worker visas.
Daily politics briefing for December 23, as Rishi Sunak confirms the Government has delayed the introduction of a £38,700 salary cap for foreign worker visas.
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin placed Russia's biggest car dealership under temporary state management on Friday, in a step the Kremlin said was driven by commercial logic but which its founder said made the country look uninvestable. Rolf, which is owned by a Cyprus-based firm and was founded by Russian businessman Sergei Petrov, was one of the first car dealerships to emerge after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Its seizure, set out in a decree published on a government website, comes after Moscow has taken temporary control this year of several Western-owned assets in response to Russian assets being frozen or disrupted by sanctions in the West.
Nikolai Patrushev, an ex-spy, masterminded a plan to put an explosive device under the wing of Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane, The Wall Street Journal said.
"I see a lot of people with their hair on fire," the attorney and TV analyst tells MSNBC. "They can just douse their hair in water" The post George Conway Throws Water on Notion of a Trump Victory From Supreme Court Decision: ‘Isn’t a Big Deal’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break. The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year. He will be travelling with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of
A voice chimed in from off-camera to advise the podcaster that he was, in fact, referring to something Donald Trump said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately decide former President Donald Trump's claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, allowing a lower court to continue reviewing the issue. The justices, rebuffing an extraordinary request by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, refused to effectively leap-frog a lower appeals court to speed up a final ruling on Trump's claim of criminal immunity ahead of his trial, due to begin in March. A federal appeals court in Washington has fast-tracked its consideration of the issue, and scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 9.
The relatively moderate Fox News host got way more naughty than nice comments from Donald Trump followers.
Alex Wong/Getty ImagesDonald Trump personally leaned on two election officials in Michigan in an attempt to get them not to certify the local results of the 2020 presidential election, according to audio of the conversation obtained by The Detroit News. The newspaper reported Thursday that on a Nov. 17, 2020 phone call, the then-president told the pair of officials, both Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, that they would look “terrible” if they certified the results. “We
Former president’s body odor was called into question by a former congressman
“When you do something that benefits your family financially and you’re a public official,” the Ohio congressman said, “that’s not supposed to happen.”
The former Trump attorney declared that the GOP front-runner is “playing to the lowest denominator of American that exists” in the country.
Yes, this is what it has come to.
The fill-in Fox News host and the rightwing governor engaged in a little Republican theater to jab at Colorado ruling that bars Trump from the ballot.
Russia's central bank has hiked its key interest rate to 16%.
Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the south of Ukraine on Dec. 22, the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk has reported on Telegram
Poland’s former prime minister has warned European culture is being “destroyed” by Muslim migrants from Africa and the Middle East.
WASHINGTON — “I’m not happy with the Supreme Court,” President Donald Trump said on Jan. 6, 2021. “They love to rule against me.” His assessment of the court, in a speech delivered outside the White House urging his supporters to march on the Capitol, had a substantial element of truth in it. Other parts of the speech were laced with fury and lies, and the Colorado Supreme Court cited some of those passages Tuesday as evidence that Trump has engaged in insurrection and was ineligible to hold off
The front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination has refused to join any of the previous debates.
A Telegram group containing soldiers' family members says keeping men on the front line indefinitely is a violation of Russian law.
The former CNN analyst talked with MSNBC's Chris Hayes about the state court ruling that is becoming "Bush v. Gore 2.0" The post Jeffrey Toobin Explains How SCOTUS Could Put Trump Back on Ballot ‘Without Embarrassing Themselves’ appeared first on TheWrap.