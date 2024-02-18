Politics daily briefing: February 18

Reuters

For Palestinians forced from their homes by Israel's Gaza offensive, reports that Egypt is bracing for the possibility of a Palestinian exodus have only hardened their fears of being driven off the land entirely. Deep-seated concern that Palestinians could be forced from the Gaza Strip has loomed large for both the Palestinians and their Arab neighbours ever since Israel launched its devastating assault in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Now, as Israel says it will attack Rafah, contingency plans which sources say are being made in Egypt to accommodate Palestinians - if it comes to it - are deepening such worries, though Egypt denies making any such preparations and Israel says it has no intention of deporting Palestinians from Gaza.