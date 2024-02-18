Politics daily briefing: February 18
All the latest political developments, with the Foreign Secretary set to visit the Falklands to show support for the ‘valued part of British family’.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia lifted a ban on five Ecuadorian banana exporters, resolving for now a dispute over the Latin American nation’s swap of decades-old weaponry with the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Keeps NY Empire Intact as Judge Rescinds Asset-Sale OrderSystemic Risk Concerns Grow Among Money Managers as Real Estate Woes Cause TurmoilTop Investors Share the Toughest Lessons They Had to LearnUK, Allies Look to Arm Ukraine With AI-Enabled Swarm DronesTrump Organization Hit With $365 Million
Hamas’s demands for a hostage deal are “delusional” and need to be “close to reality,” Israel’s Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing, Gal Hirsch, told CNN Saturday.
As war in Ukraine grinds toward its third year and fighting in Gaza inflames a broader crisis across the Middle East, global security observers are keeping a close watch on another part of the world – North Korea, where Kim Jong Un’s latest provocations are raising questions about his military intentions.
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is seeking new avenues for trade in a bid to build economic resilience amid the possibility that escalating maritime tensions with its top trading partner China may lead to sanctions, according to the government’s top diplomat.Most Read from BloombergTrump Organization Hit With $365 Million Fine in Fraud TrialBlack-Swan ETFs Are Facing Their Own Doomsday After a 99% PlungeWall Street Ends Wild Week on Sour Note After PPI: Markets Wrap‘Peak Euphoria’ Warning Blares
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has sent negotiators for truce talks in Cairo as requested by U.S. President Joe Biden but they did not go back for further talks because Hamas' demands were "delusional," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. Netanyahu also said Israel would not give in to "international dictates" regarding a statehood agreement with the Palestinians, which he said could only be reached through direct negotiations without preconditions. The Egyptian and Qatari-mediated talks to try to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of over 100 Israeli hostages being held in the Hamas-ruled territory have yet to produce results.
Ahead of his visit, the foreign secretary says the Islands will be British as long as they want to be.
Future Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto's controversial past has raised questions inside China about what his approach to Beijing will be, but diplomatic observers broadly expect him to continue the current pragmatic stance. Prabowo was a special forces general in 1998, when widespread anti-Chinese riots broke out that left over a thousand people dead across the country. An Indonesian fact-finding team later found that elements of the military had instigated the attacks, which activists sai
The recognition of a Palestinian state is no longer a taboo for France, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, suggesting Paris could make the decision if efforts for a two-state solution stalled because of Israeli opposition. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced opposition to Palestinian sovereignty, saying he will not compromise on full Israeli security control west of Jordan and that this stands contrary to a Palestinian state. French lawmakers voted in 2014 to urge their government to recognise Palestine, a symbolic move that had little impact on France's diplomatic stance.
The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on Tuesday on an Algerian push for the 15-member body to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, said diplomats, a move the United States signaled it would veto. Algeria put forward an initial draft resolution more than two weeks ago. Algeria requested on Saturday that the council vote on Tuesday, diplomats said.
Top diplomats from the U.S. and China on Friday held a “candid and constructive” discussion on issues vexing their strained relations over Taiwan, the situation in the South China Sea, Russia’s war against Ukraine and synthetic opioids, the State Department said. The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference marked the latest and highest-level meeting between the two sides since U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks late last year in California. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait as well as expanding on nascent counternarcotics efforts.
The proposed arms delivery includes MK-82 bombs and KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munitions that add precision guidance to bombs, and FMU-139 bomb fuses, the Journal reported, adding that the value of is estimated to be "tens of millions of dollars." The proposed delivery is still being internally reviewed by the administration, the report added, citing a U.S. official, who said the details of the proposal could change before the administration notifies congressional committee leaders who would need to approve the transfer. The U.S. State Department and Defense Department, Israel Defense Forces and Israel Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave a forceful defence of Beijing's ties with Moscow and warned the West not to cross red lines on Taiwan, during a combative speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. At a gathering dominated by the prospect of a US retreat from the international stage under a second Donald Trump presidency, Wang pitched Beijing as a reliable actor. "No matter how the world changes, China is a responsible major country that will keep its major principles and policie
Washington's delay in providing economic help to the Pacific island nation Palau has made some local leaders more willing to drop diplomatic ties to Taiwan in exchange for Beijing's financial assistance, the country's president has warned. "The leaders here (some of whom have done 'business' with the PRC) who want to accept its seemingly attractive economic offers - at the cost of shifting alliances, beginning with sacrificing Taiwan," President Surangel Whipps Jnr wrote in a letter dated Februa
US Joint Forces should employ machine learning to better anticipate threats in the Pacific amid China's activities in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, according to a senior American commander in the region. Addressing Silicon Valley executives on Tuesday at an event hosted by the Defence Innovation Unit, a Pentagon group created to hasten the use of cutting-edge technologies, Admiral Samuel Paparo described difficulties the US had in picking up on military warnings. Paparo said the past th
A year ago, Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, stopped off in Munich in what was billed as a "European charm offensive", to be rounded off with a trip to Moscow. At an annual security conference in the Bavarian city, Wang launched a thinly veiled rebuke of the United States for its stance on the Ukraine war. "Some forces might not want to see peace talks materialise," the Chinese foreign minister said, adding that "they don't care about the life and death of Ukrainians, the harms on Europe ... they
There is "an extraordinary opportunity" in the coming months for Israel to normalise ties with its Arab neighbors, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, while also emphasizing the need for the creation of a Palestinian state. The top U.S. diplomat said there were genuine efforts led by Arab countries to revitalize the Palestinian Authority so it can be more effective in representing the Palestinians. "Virtually every Arab country now genuinely wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations...to provide security commitments and assurances so that Israel can feel more safe," Blinken said during a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference.
The top Republican with oversight of foreign affairs will travel to Saudi Arabia next month to push forward a deal to establish ties with Israel and Saudi Arabia that was upended in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he’ll be traveling to…
For Palestinians forced from their homes by Israel's Gaza offensive, reports that Egypt is bracing for the possibility of a Palestinian exodus have only hardened their fears of being driven off the land entirely. Deep-seated concern that Palestinians could be forced from the Gaza Strip has loomed large for both the Palestinians and their Arab neighbours ever since Israel launched its devastating assault in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Now, as Israel says it will attack Rafah, contingency plans which sources say are being made in Egypt to accommodate Palestinians - if it comes to it - are deepening such worries, though Egypt denies making any such preparations and Israel says it has no intention of deporting Palestinians from Gaza.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised concerns over Taiwan, China-US trade and reported profiling of Chinese citizens in the United States during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich on Friday. "The two sides should insist on following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and actively explore the right way for the two major countries to get along," Wang said during the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conferenc
Germany's Scholz has recently called on other European countries to step up aid to Ukraine.