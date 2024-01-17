Politics daily briefing: January 17
All the latest political developments, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a crunch vote after the Rwanda plan is dealt a fresh blow by senior resignations.
Following Trump's win at the Iowa caucuses, the MSNBC anchor aimed to burst his supporters' bubble with analysis of a new poll.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday lost an experienced defense attorney from his legal roster. Joe Tacopina told ABC News, "I withdrew on all matters." Tacopina accompanied Trump when the former president pleaded not guilty in New York last April to charges that he falsified business records stemming from his hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll's lawyer accused the Republican presidential frontrunner of using “the world's biggest microphone” to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters again
US Capitol Police is investigating comments made by pro-Trump political operative Roger Stone in the weeks before the 2020 election in which he appears to discuss assassinating two well-known House Democrats, two sources familiar with the probe confirm to CNN.
New York’s top court has dismissed former President Trump’s appeal of a gag order imposed in his civil fraud trial, which came to a close last week. The New York Court of Appeals tossed the challenge because it involved no “substantial constitutional question,” according to a Tuesday court filing. Trump’s legal team had argued that…
An attempted diss of Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy went awry.
Rolling Stone spoke with diehard Trump supporters who waited hours in the snow to watch the former president stump in New Hampshire
A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won’t re-hear a case concerning executive privilege and Twitter after special counsel investigators in the 2020 election interference case were allowed to access data from Donald Trump’s account without telling him.
"Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha," former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan responded to Trump-endorsed Rep. Derrick Van Orden's comment.
MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed. Trudeau made the comments in Montreal today to a business crowd in reference to Donald Trump's victory Monday in the Iowa Republican caucuses, which gives the former president an early lead for the Republican nomination ahead of the November election. The prime minister says a second Trump presidency would be diff
Xi Jinping's is purging Chinese officers who seem either unwilling or too corrupt to effectively fight a war, analysts told Business Insider.
"The accuracy is unsatisfactory," one analyst wrote. China has been watching the Kinzhal keenly as it faces off against US Patriot systems in Ukraine.
The Houthi rebels reportedly have just one F5 jet, and the US says it's nothing to be afraid of.
Michael Steele urged people to "be realistic" about what's really going on.
TEL AVIV, Israel — One tunnel in the Gaza Strip was wide enough for a top Hamas official to drive a car inside. Another stretched nearly three football fields long and was hidden beneath a hospital. Under the house of a senior Hamas commander, the Israeli military found a spiral staircase leading to a tunnel approximately seven stories deep. These details and new information about the tunnels, some made public by the Israeli military and documented by video and photographs, underscore why the tu
No Labels, the group preparing for a possible third-party presidential campaign, can prohibit members from using its ballot line to run for office in Arizona, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The decision protects the group's efforts to maintain control and secrecy around its operations and finances as Donald Trump critics warn that No Labels could help return Trump to the White House by siphoning voters who might otherwise vote for the former president. A judge blocked Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes from recognizing candidates wanting to run for office under the No Labels banner aside from the party's yet-to-be-chosen ticket for president and vice president.
“That’s just the reality of the situation," the Florida governor and Donald Trump's 2024 Republican rival told ABC's Jonathan Karl.
Former President Donald Trump went on a conspiratorial rant at a news conference Thursday after his attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments at his civil fraud trial in New York.
Former prisoners recruited into the “Storm Z” unit to fight in Ukraine have filed complaints with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin upon their return to Russia, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday called for the constitution to be changed to ensure that South Korea is seen as the "primary foe" and warned his country did not intend to avoid war should it happen, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. In a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament, Kim said he had concluded that unification with the South was no longer possible, and accused Seoul of seeking regime collapse and unification by absorption. Kim said the constitution should be amended to educate North Koreans that South Korea is a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy" and define the North's territory as separate from the South.