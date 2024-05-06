Politics daily briefing: May 6

All the latest political developments, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Sunak admits the Tories may not win election, while claiming hung Parliament is likely.

Latest Stories

  • SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said

    Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video

    The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • 'Gestapo Administration': Trump Likens Biden White House To Nazis In Wild Attack

    The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Pentagon races to prop up Ukraine's hard-fighting 47th Mechanized Brigade that's exhausted, report says

    Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.

  • Lara Trump Misses the Point About How Elections Work During Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsThe Republican National Committee’s new co-chair Lara Trump appeared to misunderstand how elections work on Fox News Sunday while defending a lawsuit filed in the state of Nevada last week by the RNC and the Trump campaign.On Friday, the Republican National Committee, Trump Campaign, and Nevada Republican Party announced the suit against the Nevada Secretary of State for allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to four days after the election. The four-day law was passed by Democrats in

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital

    WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr

  • Fact check: Another week, another round of false Trump claims about his trial

    Former President Donald Trump continues to make false claims about his New York trial.

  • Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

    The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.

  • As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia

    Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.

  • Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan

    When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the

  • Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video

    The HBO host argues that President Joe Biden 'got f---ed' because Garland refused to do 'his job' and prosecute Trump The post Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump celebrates Billboard success of J6 Prison Choir recording at donor retreat

    Former President Donald Trump hosted GOP donors for a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Saturday, where he touted a song he recorded with Jan. 6 defendants.

  • Trump campaign says it raised $76 million last month

    Former President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised over $76 million last month, according to a campaign official. Trump’s advisers, Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, shared that the former president’s political operation is projected to have raked in $76.2 million in April, the official confirmed. The expected haul, first reported by…

  • A group of Republicans has united to defend the legitimacy of US elections and those who run them

    ATLANTA (AP) — It was Election Day last November, and one of Georgia’s top election officials saw that reports of a voting machine problem in an eastern Pennsylvania county were gaining traction online. So Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who had defended the 2020 election in Georgia amid an onslaught of threats, posted a message to his nearly 71,000 followers on the social platform X explaining what had happened and saying that all votes would be counted correctly. He faced immediate criticism fr

  • NATO drills show it is preparing for potential conflict with Russia, Moscow says

    NATO's four-month long military exercises near Russia's borders, known as Steadfast Defender, are proof the alliance is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed accusations by NATO this week that Russia is engaged in hybrid attacks on its member states, saying this was misleading "misinformation" aimed at distracting people from the alliance's activities. It was NATO that had waged a hybrid war with Russia by supporting Ukraine with arms, intelligence and finances, she said in a statement.