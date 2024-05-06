Politics daily briefing: May 6
All the latest political developments, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Sunak admits the Tories may not win election, while claiming hung Parliament is likely.
Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he
The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.
Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.
The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.
Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.
Fox NewsThe Republican National Committee’s new co-chair Lara Trump appeared to misunderstand how elections work on Fox News Sunday while defending a lawsuit filed in the state of Nevada last week by the RNC and the Trump campaign.On Friday, the Republican National Committee, Trump Campaign, and Nevada Republican Party announced the suit against the Nevada Secretary of State for allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to four days after the election. The four-day law was passed by Democrats in
Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi
Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.
WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr
Former President Donald Trump continues to make false claims about his New York trial.
The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.
Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.
When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the
The HBO host argues that President Joe Biden 'got f---ed' because Garland refused to do 'his job' and prosecute Trump The post Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Former President Donald Trump hosted GOP donors for a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Saturday, where he touted a song he recorded with Jan. 6 defendants.
Former President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised over $76 million last month, according to a campaign official. Trump’s advisers, Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, shared that the former president’s political operation is projected to have raked in $76.2 million in April, the official confirmed. The expected haul, first reported by…
ATLANTA (AP) — It was Election Day last November, and one of Georgia’s top election officials saw that reports of a voting machine problem in an eastern Pennsylvania county were gaining traction online. So Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who had defended the 2020 election in Georgia amid an onslaught of threats, posted a message to his nearly 71,000 followers on the social platform X explaining what had happened and saying that all votes would be counted correctly. He faced immediate criticism fr
NATO's four-month long military exercises near Russia's borders, known as Steadfast Defender, are proof the alliance is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed accusations by NATO this week that Russia is engaged in hybrid attacks on its member states, saying this was misleading "misinformation" aimed at distracting people from the alliance's activities. It was NATO that had waged a hybrid war with Russia by supporting Ukraine with arms, intelligence and finances, she said in a statement.