Rishi Sunak latest news: Prime Minister faces grilling from GB News viewers - follow live

Rishi Sunak is to face questions from GB News viewers tonight - Christopher Hope

Rishi Sunak is set to face questions from a live audience in County Durham tonight as he seeks to revive his political fortunes.



The Prime Minister will be taking part in the People’s Forum programme on GB News in a question-and-answer session featuring voters who have been selected so that they are representative of the wider public.



On Monday, Mr Sunak recorded his lowest ever approval rating with Redfield & Wilton Strategies at minus 25 percentage points, while the Conservatives also trail Labour by 25 per cent.

Follow the latest below, and join the conversation in the comments section here.

04:00 PM GMT

That is all for now...

My colleague Dominic Penna will be back tonight to guide you through Rishi Sunak’s “People’s Forum” event on GB News.

The Prime Minister is being grilled by a live TV audience from 8pm until 9pm.

I will then be back tomorrow morning.

03:39 PM GMT

Crew numbers to drop by half on next-generation Navy warships

The next generation of British frigates will be crewed by as few as 50 sailors amid a recruitment crisis at the Royal Navy, according to defence contractor Babcock.

John Howie, the company’s corporate affairs chief, said technological advances were expected to bring crewing requirements even further down following significant reductions on the most recent vessels.

He said while the Type 31 frigates currently being built for the Navy require a core crew of about 105 sailors, the company believes the next generation – often referred to as Type 32 – should only require half that number.

You can read the full story here.

03:16 PM GMT

Number of Tory MPs standing down at election nears 60

A total of 57 Tory MPs have now said they plan to stand down at the next general election.

More Conservative MPs are quitting at the coming contest than at any point since Labour’s landslide victory in 1997.

Tracey Crouch became number 57 with her announcement earlier today (see the post below at 12.22).

You can find the full list of the Tories standing down here.

Story continues

02:47 PM GMT

Give British savers American-style pensions, MPs told

Britain should switch to a US-style flexible pensions system, a leading think tank has told MPs.

Savers should be able to tap into their pension pots at any time to help them cope with financial shocks, according to the Resolution Foundation, which has released a report in partnership with the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust.

Under the current rules, an individual accessing their pension pot before the age of 55 (rising to 57 by 2028), unless they are terminally ill, will incur a tax charge of up to 55 per cent.

You can read the full story here.

02:15 PM GMT

Heathrow accuses Sunak of tarnishing Britain’s reputation with tourist tax

Rishi Sunak has tarnished Britain’s reputation with his tourist tax, Heathrow has said, deterring overseas visitors from spending on luxury goods in UK airports.

Heathrow accused the Prime Minister of “turning away international shoppers” as a result of his decision to axe VAT-free purchases for overseas visitors after Brexit.

You can read the full story here.

01:53 PM GMT

Armed Forces security clearance standards ‘remain unchanged’, says No 10

Downing Street said security clearance standards in the Armed Forces “remain unchanged”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are completely confident that our robust security standards are the highest possible and remain unchanged.”

It comes after The Telegraph revealed military personnel wanted to relax security checks to promote ethnic diversity among officers.

But Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said it was “inconceivable” that he would allow the standards for security clearance to be relaxed.

01:19 PM GMT

Water regulator Ofwat is doing a good job, says No 10

The Prime Minister believes Ofwat is doing a good job regulating water companies, Downing Street has said.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak thought the regulator was doing a good job, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Of course, but we have also recognised that there have been significant challenges in this sector.

“So that is why we are taking further action, not least today in giving Ofwat the powers they need to ban water bosses from receiving bonuses in scenarios where a company has committed serious criminal breaches, which I think the public would expect.”

He added that measures announced today were part of “tougher action” intended to improve water quality and increase investment in the sector.

12:49 PM GMT

Trump Nato comments 'not a sensible approach', says Cameron

Donald Trump’s suggestion that he would not defend Nato allies who fail to meet defence spending commitments was “not a sensible approach”, Lord Cameron said.

Speaking to reporters as he visited East Kilbride, Scotland, the Foreign Secretary said: “I am a very strong supporter of Nato.

“It is what helps to keep us safe and that is so essential in this world where we have seen Putin’s terrible illegal invasion of Ukraine. And actually Nato this year has got stronger, with Sweden and Finland joining.

“Of course we want all countries like us to spend two per cent (of GDP), but I think what was said was not a sensible approach.”

12:22 PM GMT

Tracey Crouch to stand down at next election

Tracey Crouch, a former sports minister, has announced she will stand down at the next election.

The Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford said it is “time to seek a new professional challenge” after 14 years in the Commons.

Ms Crouch tweeted a letter announcing the news:

A bit of personal news... pic.twitter.com/pE5huBwiEt — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) February 12, 2024

12:17 PM GMT

Lord Cameron urges Israel to 'stop and think'

Israel should “stop and think seriously” before taking further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Speaking to reporters in East Kilbride, Scotland, Lord Cameron said: “We are very concerned about what is happening in Rafah, because let’s be clear the people there, many of who have moved four, five, six times before getting there.

“It really, we think, is impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people, there is nowhere for them to go. They can’t go south into Egypt, they can’t go north and back to their homes because many have been destroyed.

“So we are very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think seriously before it takes any further action. But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting.”

12:02 PM GMT

Tories need ‘best campaigners’ for election, says minister amid calls to 'bring back Boris'

A minister has appeared to back a return to the Tory front line for Boris Johnson as he said the Conservatives need their “best campaigners” at the next general election.

Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, told the ITV Good Morning Britain programme: “We all know that Boris is a Heineken politician. He does reach the parts that others don’t and I look forward to all Conservative voices speaking up for the party at this time.

“We have got an election coming, that is not exactly a secret and we have got to make sure that we have got all of our best campaigners out there making the case for a better future and why we need another five years of Conservative government to make sure we deliver.”

Mr Tugendhat made the comments after he was asked about remarks made by Kwasi Kwarteng.

The former chancellor said Rishi Sunak should “swallow some pride” and bring back Mr Johnson to help boost the Tories’ electoral fortunes.

11:29 AM GMT

Farage: Diversity push 'damaging' standards in UK Armed Forces

Nigel Farage said a focus on the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda was harming the UK’s Armed Forces.

The Telegraph revealed military personnel wanted to relax security checks to promote ethnic diversity among officers.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said it was “inconceivable” that he would allow the standards for security clearance to be relaxed.

Mr Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party, tweeted: “The DEI agenda is damaging recruitment and standards in the Armed Forces.”

He added: “Grant Shapps can criticise this culture all he likes, but it’s happened under the Conservatives!”

11:25 AM GMT

Minister admits he has not visited Wellingborough or Kingswood ahead of by-elections

The security minister admitted he has not visited either Wellingborough or Kingswood ahead of the two by-elections on Thursday this week.

Asked if he had undertaken a campaign visit to Wellingborough, Tom Tugendhat told ITV: “I haven’t been to Wellingborough but I have been to quite a lot of other places…”

Asked if he had visited Kingswood, he said: “Kingswood is a long way away at the moment.”

It was suggested to Mr Tugendhat by presenter Ed Balls that the lack of visits indicated the Tories are not hopeful of victory.

But he said: “Not quite, Ed. You also know that well organised parties organise their resources and ask people to go and speak in different places…”

11:15 AM GMT

Tories going through ‘really challenging time’, says minister amid tough week for Sunak

Tom Tugendhat said the Government is going through a “really challenging time” as Rishi Sunak faces one of the most consequential weeks of his premiership to date (see the post below at 10.40).

It was suggested to the security minister that it was “not looking good” for the Tories at the moment, with crunch economic data due to be published on Wednesday and Thursday, and two-by elections at the end of the week.

Mr Tugendhat told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “The reality is this is a really challenging time for the Government. There is no great secret in that.

“But what is also true is that there is an awful lot that we have got to do to make sure we are looking after the British people.

“The whole point about government is to take difficult decisions and to make sure we are delivering and that is why the priorities that the Prime Minister set out, including bringing down inflation and supporting growth, are so important.”

10:58 AM GMT

Minister reveals he has forgotten wife’s birthday during TV interview

Tom Tugendhat revealed during a live television interview that he had forgotten about his wife’s birthday today and needed to buy a present.

The security minister was on the morning broadcast round for the Government to promote a new crackdown on fraud.

Speaking to Ed Balls on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, Mr Tugendhat said: “I don’t know about you, Ed, but life is pretty full and you end up doing a lot of things online, whether it is shopping for my wife’s birthday present which happens to be today and I have just remembered so I am going to have to get on with that.

“Or whether it is going to the supermarket online and all the rest of it. So much of our life is now lived online that we really, the way in which we shop and therefore the way in which we can be targeted has gone online and the criminals have followed that.

“I don’t see a difference frankly between fraud in person or fraud online.”

10:47 AM GMT

Sunak insists economy has ‘turned a corner’

Rishi Sunak insisted the economy “has turned a corner” despite the prospect that a technical recession could be announced by the end of the week.

Speaking to reporters in Harrogate this morning, the Prime Minister acknowledged that recent years had been “undoubtedly difficult”, but added: “At the start of this year I really believe the economy has turned a corner and we are heading in the right direction.

“You can see inflation has come down from 11 per cent to four per cent, mortgage rates are starting to come down, wages have been rising consistently now.”

Mr Sunak added that the cut in national insurance at the start of the year “shows that the plan is working”, but declined to say whether entering a technical recession would affect the possibility of further tax cuts.

10:40 AM GMT

Sunak's tough week

Rishi Sunak is facing one of the toughest weeks of his premiership to date. Here is how the week is shaping up:

Monday and Wednesday: The Rwanda Bill returns to the House of Lords for its committee stage. Peers will try to make major changes to the Bill.

Wednesday: The latest inflation numbers for January will be published by the Office for National Statistics. Forecasts suggest it may have increased from the four per cent recorded in December.

Thursday: GDP data for the final quarter of 2023 will be published by the ONS. The economy shrank by 0.1 per cent in the third quarter after flatlining in the second quarter. If the economy has contracted again in the fourth quarter then the UK economy will officially be in recession.

Thursday/Friday: The Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections take place. The Tories are trying to hold onto both seats.

10:13 AM GMT

Pictured: Sunak visits a bus depot in North Yorkshire

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured today during a visit to a bus depot in Harrogate, North Yorkshire - Carl Recine /PA

10:02 AM GMT

Security minister defends capabilities of HMS Prince of Wales

Tom Tugendhat rejected the suggestion that the £3 billion HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier can only sail on a sunny day when the tide is going the right way.

Asked whether the aircraft carrier can only be used in such conditions, the security minister told LBC: “That is absolutely not correct.

“Our warships are capable of operating in… practically all weathers… the reality is we have a completely capable Navy with some extraordinary sailors who are able to equip and deploy our vessels around the world.

“And you can see them in operations today, fighting the Houthis in the Red Sea but also defending our interests around the world.”

09:48 AM GMT

‘Not acceptable’ that HMS Prince of Wales sat in dock, says security minister

Tom Tugendhat suggested it was “not acceptable” that the HMS Prince of Wales is sitting in dock when it should be out “defending our interests abroad.”

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier had been expected to take part in the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War, involving more than 40 vessels, but an “issue” was found in final checks with the starboard propeller coupling.

Asked what had happened, the security minister told LBC: “I’m afraid it’s not something I can explain, that’s a matter for the MoD (Ministry of Defence) and I’m going to have to ask some questions about it.

“But I’m sure the First Sea Lord is looking at this right now. Admiral Key has commanded an aircraft carrier in the past and will no doubt be all over the details of this and making sure they set sail as soon as possible.

“It isn’t acceptable that we have such expensive and important items of kit sitting in dock when they should be out defending our interests abroad.”

09:24 AM GMT

Labour defend decision not to suspend Rochdale candidate over Israel slur

A Labour frontbencher has defended his party’s decision not to suspend its Rochdale by-election candidate after he claimed Israel allowed the Oct 7 attacks to take place.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced growing pressure to cut ties with Azhar Ali after the aspiring MP accused the Israelis of letting Hamas massacre 1,200 of its people in order to get the “green light” to attack Gaza.

But Labour is set to continue its campaigning as normal ahead of the vote on Feb 29 and it is too late for Mr Ali to be removed from the ballot because nominations have closed.

Asked why the party had not suspended its candidate, Nick Thomas-Symonds, a shadow minister, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Firstly, let me say that the remarks that have been made are completely and utterly unacceptable. I was very shocked and appalled to see them and they in no way represent the views of the Labour Party.

“Cllr Ali has then apologised unreservedly, he has retracted those remarks and he has also shown a sense of the gravity of the offence that has been caused and the need to do now tremendous amounts of work to rebuild trust with the Jewish community which is going to be absolutely essential.

“So it is for those reasons that he hasn’t been suspended, and why we will now continue with this campaign in Rochdale ahead of the by-election on Feb 29.”

09:02 AM GMT

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt goes for a run in Westminster with his dog Poppy

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured this morning going for a run with his dog Poppy - Nigel Howard /Nigel Howard Media

08:56 AM GMT

Tugendhat vows ideology will never be put before security amid army diversity row

Tom Tugendhat has promised ideology will never be put before security in the wake of a row over the British Army’s diversity and inclusion policies.

The security minister insisted the military had “one purpose alone” as he dismissed fears “ideological requests” are being allowed to compromise national safety.

His comments came after the Telegraph revealed military personnel wanted to relax clearance checks for ethnic minority officers in a push to hit diversity targets.

Mr Tugendhat told GB News: “This is a time when only our enemies want us to be divided and we have absolutely no time for this sort of putting ideology before security.

“It is absolutely clear, and let me be totally clear, there is no way we are going to be easing up security requirements for ideological requests. It is simply not going to happen.

“The British armed forces have one purpose and one purpose alone and that is to defend the British people and bring death to the King’s enemies. There is no way we are going to be putting ideology before security.”

08:29 AM GMT

Poll: Tories could lose more than half of most rural seats

The Conservative Party could lose more than half of its most rural seats to Labour, according to a new poll.

The Tories currently hold 96 of the 100 most rural seats in England.

But a Survation survey conducted on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association suggested the Tories may hold onto just 43, with Labour gaining 51.

Analysis of the poll suggested that high profile casualties could include Jeremy Hunt, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Mel Stride.

08:22 AM GMT

Tories suffer 25-point poll collapse in rural heartlands

The Labour Party now holds a poll lead over the Tories in England’s 100 most rural constituencies in a fresh blow for Rishi Sunak.

A Survation survey put Labour on 37 per cent of the vote in the traditionally Tory heartlands with the Conservatives now three points behind on 34 per cent.

Labour support is up by 17 points when compared to the party’s performance in the seats at the 2019 general election while Tory support has collapsed, falling by 25 points.

The poll was conducted between Jan 23-30 on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).