Polk County business owners zero in on inflation ahead of 2024 election

Polk County small business owners are paying close attention to the 2024 presidential campaign and races on the state and local levels. “As business owners, we’re always weary, and we’re always watching, and I think it’s our benefit to really pay attention to what the candidates are really, truly saying and what they truly believe in,” said Tim Calhoon, co-owner of Frescos Southern Kitchen. The top issue small business owners want candidates to tackle is inflation.