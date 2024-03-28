Polk County League of Women Voters distributes 1,800 gun locks to save lives

A Polk County group is equipping hundreds of residents with free gun locks in hopes that it will save lives. “It’s very important that people understand that children of a very young age pull triggers and it affects families for the rest of their lives,” said Dr. Trudy Rankin. Dr. Rankin is the co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Polk County’s gun safety committee. The nonpartisan organization is working to prevent loaded guns from getting into the hands of children.