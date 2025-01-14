Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Grimes
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Grimes
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Grimes
"If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate," prosecutors reportedly told the court
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, of Ohio, was convicted in 2023 of killing her boyfriend and a friend after crashing into a car
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
"Don't ask, don't tell. The guy running around talking about how he's in for 'a body' is a liar. He's definitely a deflecting sex offender."
"People don't understand the consequences."
Allison Field says her family felt more like hostages than guests of a Marriott resort in Mexico when they got severely ill and were pressured by staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
There are only two people who really know what happened on the fateful day in June 2021 when a man allegedly killed his neighbour: the one whose remains were discovered over a month later, and the one now on trial in a Winnipeg court for first-degree murder, prosecutors told the jury hearing the case Monday.But the evidence left behind was enough to help investigators piece together the story of how they believe things played out that day, Crown attorney Bryton Moen said during his opening state
Wayne Sefton Davis told one of his victims that he ‘needed to teach her how to pleasure her husband’ and wanted to check that another was ‘a virgin’.
Police in India's southern state of Kerala have arrested 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a period of five years, a police official said on Tuesday, in a case that has shocked the coastal tourist resort. Police have identified 58 of those men, some of whom are minors and arrested 44 over the last two days, officials said. The case came to light after the girl narrated the gang rape to a volunteer during a gender awareness programme.
Semina Halliwell, who was 12, died on June 12 2021, three days after she took her mother’s prescription medicine.
The unnamed plaintiff claims she was offered a drink that made her feel "groggy" before the alleged assault in New York City
HALIFAX — Family members of a 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman killed by her partner say she was an "effortlessly funny" person who could also be lovingly honest and direct.
A Chilean man accused of defrauding Islanders in a so-called "grandparent scam" is facing nearly a dozen more charges in New Brunswick.Luis Luciano David Cortez has been in jail since August on five charges of fraud. Now, he is facing another 10 fraud-related charges that have been transferred from Campbellton and one additional charge from Miramichi, N.B.Provincial court Judge Jeff Lantz confirmed Monday that those charges have been transferred to P.E.I.Cortez's lawyer, Marc-Antoine Rock, appea
A man accused of abducting an Edmonton junior high student over the U.S. border and sexually abusing her has pleaded guilty to two federal U.S. charges.Noah Madrano, 43, was arrested by FBI agents in July 2022 in Oregon City, Ore., with police saying he was found with the 13-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a week.CBC News is not naming the girl, or her family members, to protect her identity as a minor.Madrano admitted Monday in the U.S. District Court of Oregon to two of the si
Family Ties star Justine Bateman put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast as “disaster tourists” after they handed out food and other supplies at an evacuation center for victims of the L.A. fires. The former teen star, now 58, played Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox in the hit series, which ran for seven seasons and earned Bateman two Emmy nominations, in 1986 and 1987. Bateman attacked the couple after they were filmed speaking with victims and first responders, writing online over t
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a 44-year-old woman fell to her death from her apartment balcony shortly after interacting with Toronto police early Monday.The incident happened just before 2 a.m., the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release.Toronto police officers went to an apartment on High Park Avenue in the city's west end looking for a wanted person, the SIU said. The building is the same highrise where another woman fell from a balcony during an i
Police say that the woman was alleged sexually abused and gangraped when she was a minor.
Louise Martineau still remembers her state of panic as she stood three metres from the doors of the emergency department at a Quebec City hospital, unsure how she would get her husband inside.Earlier that evening, on Sept. 12, 2024, 73-year-old Philippe de Passillé felt an onset of pain on the left side of his stomach, under his chest, which quickly spread to his thigh and leg.His leg got worse and by the time the couple made it to Enfant-Jésus-CHU de Québec hospital, he said the limb was "compl
President-elect Donald Trump’s former lawyer was so taken aback by the “unconditional discharge” ruling in his former boss’ hush money trial that he turned to ChatGPT for legal help. Speaking with MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes on Friday night, Michael Cohen told the show’s host that he’d been unable to recall anyone else in history who’d ever been found so guilty, and yet faced so few consequences for their actions. Last year, Trump was convicted on 34 charges related to his efforts to cover u
A Manitoba judge has sentenced a teen with a history of behavioural issues to three years in custody, focusing on rehabilitation, after he fatally stabbed a man outside a Winnipeg strip club. The teen, who was 16 years old at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May for the death of Peter Filip. He was given an intensive rehabilitation custody and supervision order, which involves a period of custody followed by conditional supervision in the community, said Provincial Cour