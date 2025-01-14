Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Grimes

CBC

There are only two people who really know what happened on the fateful day in June 2021 when a man allegedly killed his neighbour: the one whose remains were discovered over a month later, and the one now on trial in a Winnipeg court for first-degree murder, prosecutors told the jury hearing the case Monday.But the evidence left behind was enough to help investigators piece together the story of how they believe things played out that day, Crown attorney Bryton Moen said during his opening state