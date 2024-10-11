Polk County water resources

Latest Stories
- People
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- USA TODAY
Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
- The Daily Beast
Millions Watch Wealthy Mom Melt Down Riding Out Hurricane
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Her Hurricane Conspiracy ‘Machine’
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
- USA TODAY
Tampa Bay was spared catastrophic storm surge from Hurricane Milton. Here's why.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
- People
Man Allegedly Held Wife, 7 Children and Mother-in-Law Captive for 20 Years, Sexually Abusing Several of Them
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
- The Canadian Press
More than 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
- Bradenton Herald
See what Hurricane Milton did to Florida. Video of the arriving storm and the damage
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
- Moneywise
N.C. mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home
The amount she got ‘won’t even cover what’s in her refrigerator.’
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing The US States They'll Never Step Foot In, And Don't Be Offended If Yours Is On Here
"I call it the dead dog state."
- People
Houston Father Bound, Suffocated and Raped His 8-Month-Old Daughter: 'Worst Kind of Evil'
Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the August 2020 suffocation death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason
- BuzzFeed
People Who Have Lived Through Intense Hurricanes Are Sharing The Advice They Wish They'd Had Beforehand
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
- HuffPost
‘Let Me Finish’: CNN Anchor Calls Out Trump Spox Over His Hurricane Hypocrisy
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Says 'Food's Probably the Roughest Part' of Mogul's Life in Prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
- BuzzFeed
36 Heart-Wrenching Photos That Show Hurricane Milton's Devastation In Florida
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
- People
Girl, 5 Months Old, Was Killed During 'Horrific Weekend' of Abuse, and Parents Waited 4 Days to Get Help: Sheriff
A baby girl identified only as Ja'nae was brain dead when she arrived at a Texas hospital on Sept. 29, authorities said
- INSIDER
Hurricane Milton leaves a trail of destruction in Florida
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people.
- CBC
Halifax lawyer who died was accused of extorting explicit photos from troubled clients
The young man put it this way to the police officer: Halifax lawyer Billy Sparks had done more for him than even his own mother. He'd taken him golfing and to the casino, paid for food and beer, and let him sleep on the couch when he needed a place to stay. But in August 2023, the young man shared a secret with the constable, whom he had come to trust. For about two years, he said, Sparks had also been extorting him, requesting explicit photos and videos in exchange for representing him in crimi
- PA Media: UK News
Man who pushed stranger onto Tube tracks jailed for life for attempted murder
A judge said the attack would ‘strike fear into every traveller on the Underground’.