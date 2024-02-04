Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Feb. 4)

Broward County’s best athletes delivered more stellar performances as the winter sports postseason began to heat up.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Feb. 8, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Alexander Lloyd, Westminster Academy, boys’ basketball: Lloyd totaled 58 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Lions to wins over North Broward Prep, Northeast and Somerset Prep.

▪ Lily O’Neil, Fort Lauderdale, girls’ soccer: O’Neil recorded six saves and posted her sixth shutout of the season as the Flying L’s repeated as district champions.

▪ Shayla Delacruz, NSU University School, girls’ soccer: De La Cruz scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left in the Sharks’ 1-0 victory over Coral Springs Charter to secure a district championship.

▪ Lucas Velazco, South Broward, boys’ soccer: Velazco scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win over Dr. Krop and the District 15-6A championship.

Michael Mocco, Cardinal Gibbons, wrestles Maxinot Mondesir, Miramar, during the 215-pound BCAA wrestling championship on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Pompano Beach.

▪ Michael Mocco, Cardinal Gibbons, boys’ wrestling: Mocco repeated as an individual champion with a comfortable 25-9 tech fall victory and was one of five winners for the Chiefs at the BCAA championships.

Stoneman Douglas’ Gabriela Caro wrestles Nova’s Nayara Stubna during the 130-pound BCAA wrestling championship on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Pompano Beach High.

▪ Gabriela Caro, Stoneman Douglas, girls’ wrestling: Caro, who became the first girls’ state champion ever from Broward County last year, won the 130-pound championship of the first BCAA girls’ championship meet and led the Eagles to the team title.