Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Feb. 4)

Miami-Dade County’s best athletes delivered more stellar performances as the winter sports postseason began to heat up.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Feb. 8, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ J-Roc Lopez, True North, boys’ basketball: Lopez had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Titans to a 62-61 overtime win over defending Class 4A state champion Mater Lakes.

South Dade’s Sawyer Bartelt picks up Nathan Adras of Dr. Krop during the 2024 Boys GMAC wrestling 175-pound weight class championship final at South Dade High in Homestead.

▪ Sawyer Bartelt, South Dade, boys’ wrestling: Bartelt continued his unbeaten streak and dominated to win the 215-pound weight class at the GMAC championships while leading the Bucs to their second team title in a row.

▪ Daniel Jurado, Miami Beach, boys’ soccer: Jurado scored both goals to lead the Hi-Tides to a 2-0 win over Varela that clinched the District 16-6A title.

▪ Catherine Green, Palmetto, girls’ soccer: Green scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over rival Coral Reef to win the District 16-7A title.

▪ Kyara Ormazabal, St. Brendan, girls’ soccer: Ormazabal scored three goals to lead the Sabres to a 4-0 win over Key West and the District 16-4A championship.