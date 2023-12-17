Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 17)

Miami-Dade County’s best athletes continued to impress as we approach the holiday break.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Dec. 21, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Adrian Alicea, St. Brendan, boys’ basketball: Alicea scored a combined 71 points in three wins over Westminster Christian, Divine Savior and Miami Christian.

▪ Luciana Picasso, Lourdes, girls’ basketball: Picasso totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Norland.

▪ Carlos Santana, Belen Jesuit, boys’ basketball: Santana scored 25 points to lead the Wolverines to a win over previously unbeaten Archbishop McCarthy.

▪ Caitlin Dauphin, Gulliver, girls’ basketball: Dauphin had 31 points and 20 rebounds in wins over TERRA and Archbishop McCarthy.