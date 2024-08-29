Poll: Harris may lead Trump in ‘vibes’ — but the race is still virtually tied

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that more Americans say Vice President Kamala Harris has a better chance of winning the November election than former President Donald Trump. However, the same poll shows Harris and Trump virtually tied in a head-to-head matchup. Yahoo News National Correspondent Andrew Romano crunches the numbers and explains why there’s a difference between who voters believe will win and who voters want in the White House.

Video Transcript

Before President Biden dropped out of the race in July, we asked which candidate Trump or Biden had a better chance of winning the election.

Biden was trailing Trump by 33% points.

A majority thought Trump had the best chance.

Those numbers have done a 180 since Harris got into the race.

Now, Harris leads Trump on the question of who has a better chance of winning 39% to 36%.

It's close, but Harris is ahead on that.

But that's a question of who Americans think will win.

It's a gauge of perceptions momentum vibes basically.

But when we go and ask the head to head question, Trump versus Harris, who are you going to vote for?

There's actually not much of a shift.

So Harris is ahead in that head to head question 47% to 46%.

When you include third party candidates, the margin stays the same 1% 0.46 to Harris, 45 to Trump.

So what that means is that there has been a change in how people view the election.

They thought Biden was going to lose.

They think Harris could win.

But despite this huge vibe shift, it's still basically a tide race.

If Democrats think they're coasting to victory in November, they are mistaken, this is going to be a very, very close election even though right now it looks like Harris has some momentum.