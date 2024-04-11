Poll respondents rate response to Key Bridge collapse

Associated Press

One of two people who filed paperwork to run against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's 2020 Georgia election interference case has been disqualified but says she plans to appeal that decision. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a final decision Tuesday saying that Tiffani Johnson is not qualified to run for the seat held by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. The decision by Raffensperger, a Republican, follows an administrative law judge's finding last week that Johnson was unqualified after she failed to appear at a hearing on a challenge to her eligibility.