Poll respondents rate response to Key Bridge collapse
The Key Bridge collapse is having a widespread, and now measurable, impact on the majority of Baltimore City residents, the latest Goucher Poll found. The poll found that 60% of respondents said the loss of the Key Bridge will directly impact them and their family's daily lives in some way. Respondents were asked about the mayor, Gov. Wes Moore and President Joe Biden, and to rate the officials' handling of the bridge collapse as either poor, fair, good or excellent.