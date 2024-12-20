Poll reveals films fans can't wait to watch in 2025 - and top films of 2024

The most anticipated films of 2025 are all blockbuster franchises - topped by Mission: Impossible, Jurassic World, and Avatar. Research among 2,000 adults found tried-and-tested titles are the most popular, led by Tom Cruise in the 'The Final Reckoning' of the spy franchise. 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' - the fourth in the rebooted prehistoric saga - came second in the poll, followed by the third Avatar flick 'Fire and Ash'. Other much anticipated blockbusters include 28 Years Later and Fast and Furious 11. Jake Ashton, Entertainment betting expert at OLBG [https://www.olbg.com/blogs/survey-2025s-most-anticipated-films], who commissioned the research, said: "There's been some great movies out in 2024, but film fans already can't wait for next year’s blockbusters. “According to the latest figures, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the early favourite to smash the $1bn (£974k) mark at the box office."