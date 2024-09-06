Poll: Rick Scott and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in heated race to win Florida Senate seat

WASHINGTON - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., are in a contentious neck to neck battle to win Florida’s Senate seat in November, according to a new poll released Friday.

The Hill/Emerson College poll, conducted between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, found that 46% of likely Florida voters choose Scott while 45% choose Mucarsel-Powell. Nine percent said they were undecided.

The poll results come as Republicans have greatly advanced their stronghold in Florida in recent years. During the 2022 midterms, both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., won re-election by a wide margin.

The tight race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott show Democrats' attempt to make inroads in the state.

The poll also found that 47% of Florida independent voters said they’d choose Mucarsel-Powell while 34% would choose Scott. Nineteen percent said they were undecided. Among women voters, Mucarsel-Powell leads Scott 48% to 42%, while Scott leads Mucarsel-Powell among male voters in the state 51% to 42%.

The poll, conducted among 815 likely voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rick Scott and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in tight race for FL Senate