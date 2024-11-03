Poll shows N.S. Progressive Conservatives in strong position to be re-elected

From left: PC Leader Tim Houston, NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill. (Submitted by the PC Party/Submitted by the NDP/Submitted by the Liberal Party - image credit)

The Progressive Conservatives have a commanding lead in one of the first polls in the Nova Scotia election set for Nov. 26, according to an Abacus Data poll released on Saturday.

Abacus Data surveyed 600 eligible voters in the province from Oct. 28-31. They were asked about their voting intention, key issues and the decision to call an election ahead of next year's fixed election date.

Among committed voters across the province, the Progressive Conservatives have 45 per cent of the vote with a 4.1 per cent margin of error 19 times out of 20.

The NDP are at 26 per cent, the Liberals are at 25 per cent and Greens have four per cent.

"The PCs have a wide lead in vote intention, have the most popular leader, and own or are competitive on the top issues on voters' minds," David Coletto, the chair and CEO of Abacus Data, said in a media release.

A quarter of eligible voters are currently undecided ahead of the election.

About 45 per cent of voters polled are indifferent to the early election call. Some are happy to be heading to the polls (29 per cent) while about the same number are angry or upset (27 per cent).

Health care, affordability, housing

Fixing health care is the main issue for 71 per cent of those surveyed, followed closely by making life more affordable. About half list improving housing and reducing homelessness as one of their top three issues, and 38 per cent want to see a reduction in taxes.

As the first full weekend of campaigning comes to a close, party leaders are focused on Halifax Regional Municipality.

On Sunday, NDP Leader Claudia Chender visited campaign offices in the capital region, where the party is at 36 per cent support and in a close race with the Progressive Conservatives, which have 38 per cent of support in the municipality.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill were also in HRM on Sunday.

Health care, affordability, housing and homelessness are among the top issues as Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26.

A third of those surveyed said Houston would be the best premier, while Chender and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill are tied at 18 per cent. Still, 30 per cent of voters are unsure who would be best to lead the province.

Almost half think the Progressive Conservatives will win compared to 18 per cent for the Liberals and only six per cent for the NDP.

