New poll shows tight Ohio U.S. Senate race

With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Donald Trump mocked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough as a “sick puppy” in an interview Sunday before cryptically hinting at why he fell out with him during his first presidential election.In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz, Trump was asked whether he had ordered his team to arrest producers on Morning Joe, as Scarborough has claimed.“Nobody said that,” Trump responded. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Trump claimed he was just ‘saying what was reported’ when he falsely claimed immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets
Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the
Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted — though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”
When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this
Former President Trump quipped in a recent interview that he will “do everything” at a McDonald’s during his visit to battleground Pennsylvania over the weekend. “A friend of mine owns a McDonald’s someplace,” Trump said Friday during his in-person interview with “Fox & Friends.” “Oh, I’m going. I’m going to do everything,” he added. Trump…
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Sunday that claims about vote integrity from Republicans will “really hurt” turnout for his party. Raffensperger had already pushed back on a claim from fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about a Northern Georgia “voter’s printed ballot” being “changed from their selections made on” a Dominion Voting Systems machine in…
Kamala Harris on Sunday fired back against Donald Trump’s name-calling on the campaign trail, saying his behavior “demeans” the Oval Office.In a teaser for her interview with Rev. Al Sharpton Sunday evening, Harris was asked about what Donald Trump’s “street talk” tactics means for standards of presidency.“The American people deserve so much better. That’s how I come at it,” Harris said on Politics Nation, speaking slowly and carefully. “The president of the United States must set a standard. No
Newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum has restricted the diplomatic work of the U.S. ambassador, humiliated the King of Spain and appointed a new secretary of Foreign Affairs known for his disturbing positions on Russia, Iran and Cuba.
Gavin Newsom took on a foreboding tone as he spoke about the “concerning” relationship between presidential nominee Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Just a day after Musk sparked concern with his vow to give out $1 million every day to a lucky supporter of his pro-Trump America PAC, Newsom shared his belief that something fishy was going on “behind the scenes” with the powerful duo.“It’s what we know and what we don’t know. We do know he has contributed at least $75 million to the Trump camp
The GOP candidate calls his former ally a "weak and pathetic 'bully'" as the fellow billionaire endorses Harris, also sharing video of Elon Musk comparing Cuban's look to Rachel Maddow The post Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’ appeared first on TheWrap.
KYIV (Reuters) -The involvement of North Korean regular troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be a serious escalation of the war, France and Ukraine's foreign ministers said at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Saturday. France's Jean-Noel Barrot, who was making his first trip to Ukraine since becoming foreign minister in September, is also set to visit the east of the country on Sunday, where France will finance new two new centres for the protection of children impacted by the war.