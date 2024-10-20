New poll shows tight Ohio U.S. Senate race

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's

    FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.

  • ‘Sick Puppy’: Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe’ Host Over Accusation That He Threatened Producers

    Donald Trump mocked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough as a “sick puppy” in an interview Sunday before cryptically hinting at why he fell out with him during his first presidential election.In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz, Trump was asked whether he had ordered his team to arrest producers on Morning Joe, as Scarborough has claimed.“Nobody said that,” Trump responded. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris

    Trump claimed he was just ‘saying what was reported’ when he falsely claimed immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets

  • ‘The Art of the Deal’ Author Tells How Harris Can Beat Trump

    Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the

  • I spent 3 days in the 'blue wall' states. Here's what voters told me

    I spent three days in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — on and off the campaign trail with Harris, talking to voters along the way. Here's what I found.

  • America might be heading to a future of Donald Trump the dictator | Opinion

    Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.

  • A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes

    Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted — though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene risk Dominion’s wrath with revived conspiracy theories

    Fox News reached a mammoth settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the company’s defamation claims

  • Trump says he will ‘do everything’ at McDonald’s during Pennsylvania visit

    Former President Trump quipped in a recent interview that he will “do everything” at a McDonald’s during his visit to battleground Pennsylvania over the weekend. “A friend of mine owns a McDonald’s someplace,” Trump said Friday during his in-person interview with “Fox & Friends.” “Oh, I’m going. I’m going to do everything,” he added. Trump…

  • Putin's UK Ambassador Says 1 Aspect Of Ukraine War Is 'Worrying' Kremlin

    It was not Russia's growing reliance on "pariah states" like Iran and North Korea, though.

  • Raffensperger says Republican voting claims will ‘really hurt’ GOP turnout

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Sunday that claims about vote integrity from Republicans will “really hurt” turnout for his party. Raffensperger had already pushed back on a claim from fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about a Northern Georgia “voter’s printed ballot” being “changed from their selections made on” a Dominion Voting Systems machine in…

  • Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Demeans’ The Oval Office

    Kamala Harris on Sunday fired back against Donald Trump’s name-calling on the campaign trail, saying his behavior “demeans” the Oval Office.In a teaser for her interview with Rev. Al Sharpton Sunday evening, Harris was asked about what Donald Trump’s “street talk” tactics means for standards of presidency.“The American people deserve so much better. That’s how I come at it,” Harris said on Politics Nation, speaking slowly and carefully. “The president of the United States must set a standard. No

  • Opinion - Under its new president, Mexico’s foreign policy heads down dangerous path

    Newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum has restricted the diplomatic work of the U.S. ambassador, humiliated the King of Spain and appointed a new secretary of Foreign Affairs known for his disturbing positions on Russia, Iran and Cuba.

  • Newsom: ‘Pay Attention’ to ‘Concerning’ Trump-Musk Bond

    Gavin Newsom took on a foreboding tone as he spoke about the “concerning” relationship between presidential nominee Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Just a day after Musk sparked concern with his vow to give out $1 million every day to a lucky supporter of his pro-Trump America PAC, Newsom shared his belief that something fishy was going on “behind the scenes” with the powerful duo.“It’s what we know and what we don’t know. We do know he has contributed at least $75 million to the Trump camp

  • Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’

    The GOP candidate calls his former ally a "weak and pathetic 'bully'" as the fellow billionaire endorses Harris, also sharing video of Elon Musk comparing Cuban's look to Rachel Maddow The post Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation

    KYIV (Reuters) -The involvement of North Korean regular troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be a serious escalation of the war, France and Ukraine's foreign ministers said at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Saturday. France's Jean-Noel Barrot, who was making his first trip to Ukraine since becoming foreign minister in September, is also set to visit the east of the country on Sunday, where France will finance new two new centres for the protection of children impacted by the war.