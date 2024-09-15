New poll shows Trump's lead in Iowa shrinking
Chris LaCivita questioned what was "wrong" with the race as the Texas senator looks to win reelection.
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Harris’s performance at the ABC News debate versus former President Trump, claiming she acted like a “spoiled teenager.” Gingrich, in a Fox News op-ed published on Saturday, repeatedly slammed the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, political “elites” and argued Harris “failed to achieve her…
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
UPDATE, 1:10 PM: Donald Trump is on the hook legally and financially for using Eddy Grant’s 1982 hit song, “Electric Avenue,” without the musician’s permission in an online video promoting Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Friday. District Court Judge John G. Koeltl rejected all of Trump’s legal arguments as …
Martha Stewart has finally weighed in on the 2024 election and endorsed a candidate.During the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Tuesday, Stewart shared that she would definitely be tuning in to the evening’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump: “Oh, you bet.” But for the first time this go-round, she also said who she’s voting for: “Kamala,” she said, with an emphasis on its correct pronunciation.Stewart supports Harris because she wants a president “who doesn’t hate New York” and “
Former President Trump presented a dystopian image of California as a warning about what would happen to the nation if Kamala Harris is elected president.
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
A Democratic strategist who helped organize a “White Dudes for Harris” call said he is fighting back against a subpoena from Republican House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday. “I am objecting to the subpoena issued by Jim Jordan and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in its entirety. This subpoena serves no legitimate…
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss who he will share his peace plan with and details of a phone call two months ago with former President Donald Trump. Watch the full interview on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” this Sunday, September 15 at 10am ET on CNN.
Producers of The Apprentice were shocked by the rundown, shabby state of Donald Trump’s business headquarters when they visited the would-be set on their NBC reality series, according to a new book. Bill Pruitt and Adam Blum told The New York Times investigative reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that the Trump Tower space had a musty carpet stench that “followed them like an invisible cloud.”The insights into the former president’s early 2000s television stint, detailed in Lucky Loser: H
Former President Trump threatened to withhold federal aid to battle California wildfires, should he be reelected, if Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) does not change a policy that protects an endangered species of fish. Trump said during a roughly hourlong press conference Friday at his Los Angeles area golf club that if elected, he would give…
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
The US vice-president discussed the economy and gun control in a sit-down that Donald Trump called a "word salad".
A major defamation case against Newsmax will proceed to trial later this month, a judge ruled Thursday, dealing a blow to the right-wing network and setting the stage for the 2020 election to be relitigated during the final stretch of the 2024 race.
Some conservatives have focused on the fact that Linsey Davis, who served as a presidential debate moderator, is also part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sisterhood.
University of Virginia Center for Politics director Larry Sabato explains why former President Donald Trump continues to push a debunked lie about Haitian immigrants at rallies and public appearances.