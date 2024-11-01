Poll watchers have important election day role
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
The retired Cal State Fullerton professor is 97.4% confident in his model’s presidential prediction.
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory. “Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis
The former speaker raged on Fox News over a commercial narrated by the Oscar-winning star.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
The Queens, New York, house where the former president lived in early childhood now stinks for a very specific reason.
Kamala Harris is going to be the next president of the United States. On January 20, 2025, she will become America’s first woman president, America’s first woman of color to be commander-in-chief and America’s first person of Asian heritage to become the country’s chief executive. Born in late 1964, she will bring the perspective of a new generation to the presidency. Whereas Joe Biden brought the experiences of growing up middle class in the industrial heartland of America, Harris will bring th
A roundup of fact checks about former President Donald Trump as the Nov. 5 election nears.
Musk’s posts have inspired calls for masked intruders to visit the Philadelphia prosecutor’s home, attorneys claim
Trump has been fixated on crowd sizes throughout his election campaign
CNN host Chris Wallace weighed in Wednesday on Donald Trump‘s tumultuous campaign trail style—and warned that his “big problem” remains his inability to reach out to women who may feel alienated by his rhetoric. Wallace spoke on the network about Trump’s decision to freeze out his onetime rival Nikki Haley, who offered to help him on the campaign trail but has noticeably been absent. In a Fox News broadcast earlier this week, Haley criticized Trump’s actions over the past few weeks counting down
Online users discussed a moment that occurred when the U.S. vice president addressed anti-abortion demonstrators at a Wisconsin campaign rally.
Former President Donald Trump trumpeted once again Wednesday his unexplained plans to “protect” American women, this time insisting he will do it “whether the women like it or not.” Trump’s latest—and arguably strangest—outburst about women came with a taunt aimed at his own campaign staff, who he said told him to stop asserting his “inappropriate” desire to be a savior for the female half of the U.S. population. “My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, ‘No, I want to protect the p
Narrator: It was not an iconic or epic moment.
The price fluctuations have little to do with the company’s fundamentals–its sales are miniscule for a company of its market value.
Former GOP operative turned MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace told Seth Meyers she “hates the gaslighting of MAGA” Tuesday night on Late Night, but that Donald Trump’s supporters do it because “they think it’s worth it.” “If this man swaying for 39 minutes floats your boat, knock yourself out,” she told Meyers, “but if you’re gonna watch it and I know from the people I used to try to win over on Twitter, they watch—it was 39 minutes,” she continued, referencing the ex-president’s extended dance party d
An 18-year-old Donald Trump supporter is facing a felony charge after police say he threatened two Kamala Harris supporters with a two-foot (60-centimeter) machete as they campaigned outside a Florida early voting site.