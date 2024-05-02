Poll of the week: Who should succeed Humza Yousaf in SNP leadership content?

John Swinney has suggested that he will run to become the new SNP leader following Humza Yousaf’s resignation on Monday, while Kate Forbes has also said that she will give “serious consideration” to running.

While Mr Swinney is positioned as a heavy favourite to win the contest, given his popularity with party members, Ms Forbes only narrowly lost out to Humza Yousaf in last year’s contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

In an exclusive poll conducted by The Telegraph, we asked readers which of the leading candidates they want to succeed Mr Yousaf as SNP leader.

As it stands, 87 per cent of over 12,000 readers would prefer to see Kate Forbes as leader. Have your say by casting your vote below.

A number of readers admire Ms Forbes’s traditional Christian values and believe she speaks sense, which they think would ultimately benefit the country.

‘Forbes poses the risk of delaying the demise of the SNP’

Reader Vikash Patel, for example, thinks Kate Forbes is “the best leader Scotland never had,” viewing her as “a principled politician with economic nouse.”

Graeme Thirde also backs Kate Forbes saying, despite being a nationalist, “she’s a proper ‘small c’ conservative with real talent.”

Others point out that although the more sensible option, Ms Forbes doesn’t fit in with the SNP ethos, as reader Greg O’Neill expresses: “Any fool can see that the best electoral hope the SNP have is Kate Forbes as leader. Yet, this supposedly nationalist party would rather Scotland wasn’t independent than have a practising Christian become its leader.”

Despite many readers viewing her as the more competent candidate, some argue this could increase the threat to the Union and could make the party more electable.

Malcolm Burch, for example, views Kate Forbes as “the foot on the SNP’s brake pedal,” arguing that, “in the long term she will be far more dangerous to the Union.”

Ms Forbes narrowly lost out to Mr Yousaf in last year's contest for the SNP's leadership - Robert Perry/PA

Sharing a similar argument, reader Martyn Kerr says Kate Forbes “poses the risk of delaying the demise of the SNP,” whereas “John Swinney would just about guarantee it.”

Meanwhile, Stewart Hay believes Kate Forbes is “too sensible to lead the SNP, at least for now,” as he questions why “she would want to reap the electoral whirlwind courtesy of Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and the Green Party.”

“It’s better for Kate to bide her time until post-election, when the SNP can see a change of direction will be needed.”

‘Swinney will continue the SNP’s race downhill’

As for John Swinney, most regard him considerably less favourably.

Many, including Ian Turner, view Mr Swinney as “just another Nicola Sturgeon continuity candidate” with “no new policies and the same old nonsense from the SNP.

“The party is more bothered with gender issues, ‘hate’ crimes and independence than it is about education, the NHS and the day-to-day problems of Scotland.”

Some consider Mr Swinney’s association with Ms Sturgeon makes him too compromised, as reader Louise Lawrence expresses: “Sturgeon’s loyal lieutenant and dogsbody? He certainly knows where all the bodies are buried - he was the one who buried them over the years! Far, far too compromised by his closeness to Sturgeon and Murrell - responsible for the disastrous Curriculum for Excellence and for removing Scotland from comparison tables for standards in education.”

Only minutes after Mr Yousaf announced his resignation, John Swinney was installed as the overwhelming favourite to succeed him - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

Others choose to focus on his track record during his period in the top seat. D. Gardiner, for example, argues: “Swinney has no charisma. He was leader of the SNP 20 years ago and utterly failed, If he wins the SNP decline will continue.”

Meanwhile, Brian Johnston says: “John Swinney has supported every policy that has recently contributed to the SNP’s many travails. The Scottish electorate does not support these policies. So on what basis does Swinney feel he has the right to lead Scotland as first minister?

“He may give the impression of competence but he supported Ms Sturgeon throughout her horrific leadership and has contributed to a complete failure to deliver on any public outcomes of note.”

For others, these are the very reasons why they want Mr Swinney to be chosen - to ensure SNP “remain unelectable.”

Reader Andrew Hall questions: “If Swinney is the ‘serious politician’ Scotland needs, how is it that he wasn’t picked or didn’t put himself up for the role the last time?

“I was glad to see the back of him last year, and if he is chosen now, we should see the back of an SNP administration.”

Likewise, Malcolm Burch, believes “John Swinney would be an excellent choice for both Labour and the Tories,” claiming he is “just another Nicola Sturgeon stooge to continue the SNP’s race downhill.”