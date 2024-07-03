Poll Workers to Get a Pay Raise

Latest Stories
- NY Daily News
Ivanka Trump breaks silence on father’s conviction in hush money case
NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump broke her weekslong silence regarding her father’s recent hush money criminal conviction during a podcast appearance released Tuesday. The former White House staffer said the experience has been agonizing. “On a human level, it’s my father and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience, but ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way,” she said on “The Lex ...
- HuffPost
Harvard Law Professor Delivers Chilling Prediction After Trump Immunity Ruling
Laurence Tribe explained what the Supreme Court decision means in "practical purposes" and it's "devastating."
- HuffPost
Reporter Reveals 'Real Anger' From Biden White House Aides After Debate
They were "shocked" and felt "they had not been told the truth," said Axios' Alex Thompson.
- HuffPost
'Very Bad News' For Trump: Lawrence O'Donnell Says Ruling Could Backfire Quickly
The MSNBC host revealed how the former president's case could be back in court sooner than anyone realizes.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
Dear Mitch McConnell: Are you happy now? Or are you worried about that military tribunal? | Opinion
Linda Blackford: A new, more powerful Donald Trump is threatening you, Mitch McConnell, and thanks to your Supreme Court, his threats suddenly have a lot more gravity.
- The Daily Beast
MTG’s Pre-Surrender Presser With Steve Bannon Goes Totally Off the Rails
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a news conference that was brutally crashed by protesters on Monday afternoon as she sought to rally support for Steve Bannon before he surrendered to start his four-month prison sentence. Greene trekked north to Danbury, Connecticut, to stand alongside her fellow MAGA loyalist, who wrapped his arm around her while he attempted to martyr himself as a victim of political persecution. Behind Greene at one point was a sign that read, “bleach blonde, bad built
- Business Insider
Russia missed probably its best opportunity to steamroll Ukraine, war analyst argues
War expert Mick Ryan says Russia failed to act decisively in the Ukraine war, missing a chance to strike a decisive blow.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Trump Resurfaces After Going AWOL for the Debate
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
- The Independent
Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls for ‘televised military tribunals’ for former congresswoman
‘You are not a stable adult and are not fit for office’ said former lawmaker from Wyoming
- BuzzFeed
"King Biden" Is Trending On Twitter After SCOTUS' Decision Today — Here's Why
"Hey King Biden, this would be a great time to get rid of billionaires."
- The Canadian Press
Trump says he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia's UN ambassador says he can't
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.
- The Hill
70 percent of voters have decided who they will back in November: Poll
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
- HuffPost
AOC Says She'll File Articles Of Impeachment Amid SCOTUS 'Corruption Crisis'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's threat of impeachment comes after the court ruled on Trump's immunity argument.
- HuffPost
Conservative Legal Icon Condemns Trump Immunity Ruling In No Uncertain Terms
J. Michael Luttig said the decision represented the "unsouling" of America.
- Reuters
Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate after world travel
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June. Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race. Speaking at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the debate against former President Donald Trump, his Republican rival, did not go well.
- HuffPost
Dr. Fauci Attacks RFK Jr.'s Stance On Vaccines In 3 Brutal Words
Speaking about Kennedy's thought process, Fauci told David Axelrod, “I don’t know what’s going on in his head."
- HuffPost
'Death Squad Ruling': Rachel Maddow Reveals Biggest Fear After Trump Decision
The MSNBC host tore into the Supreme Court after it authorized a sweeping definition of presidential immunity.
- The Canadian Press
US deports 116 Chinese migrants in first 'large' flight in 5 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it sent 116 Chinese migrants from the United States back home in the first “large charter flight” in five years.
- Reuters
US Supreme Court leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to parse Trump immunity
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
- The Wrap
Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign Cochair to Hold 2-Hour Press Conference to Prove President’s Acuity
“The fact that you haven’t done that says quite a bit to me,” the CNN anchor and debate moderator tells Sen. Chris Coons The post Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign Cochair to Hold 2-Hour Press Conference to Prove President’s Acuity appeared first on TheWrap.