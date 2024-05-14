Pollen count: what is it today and when does grass pollen season end?

It’s hay-fever season across the UK right now (Unsplash)

Hay-fever season is between May and September, which is bad news for allergy sufferers.

Unfortunately, we’re in tree pollen season, prompting runny noses and watery eyes for some unlucky Brits.

However, hay-fever sufferers will be pleased to hear that pollen counts will be low to medium this week around London, according to forecasters.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen when it comes into contact with your mouth, nose, eyes, and throat. Pollen is a fine powdery substance produced by plants.

Different people react to different types of pollen, with various plants creating specific types.

Those suffering from hay-fever symptoms – such as sneezing, weeping noses and eyes, or itchy eyes, mouth, and nose – can take antihistamines. They can also use Vaseline to protect their nose and mouth.

However, knowing what types of pollen are particularly dominant each day can also help you to protect yourself.

For example, if you know you are sensitive to a particular type of pollen, you might not want to spend long hours outside in grassy areas during its peak season.

Here’s what pollen counts are high in London and when you can expect a respite.

What is the pollen count today?

The Met Office said the pollen count would be low in the capital today (Tuesday, May 14) due to birch tree pollen.

However, forecasters expect medium pollen counts in London and various other parts of the UK on Wednesday and at the weekend.

Oak pollen will be in decline, but aspergillus spores and Leptosphaeria will be present after rain.

If you know you’re sensitive to these types of pollen, it might be wise to take precautionary measures.

You can track the latest Met Office pollen forecast with its dedicated tracker here.

When does the tree pollen season end?

Tree pollen season in the UK usually starts in February and continues for a few months into spring.

You can expect most tree pollen to have cleared by May or June.

When does the grass pollen season end?

Grass pollen is the most common allergy for people and is usually triggered from mid-May until July. So, as of next month, expect grass pollen to be rampant.

Within that period, grass pollen has two peak seasons every year.

Occasionally, high amounts of grass pollen are tracked as late as mid-July.