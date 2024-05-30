Pollen levels up: May 29 Omaha

Latest Stories
Sunshine and warm temperatures—is this Canada's ideal summer forecast?
El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.
- The Weather Network
Woman fined $88,000 after kids collect 'seashells' on beach
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
- CBC
48 C in Mexico: What happens when extreme heat hits? | About That
Mexico's record heat and extreme drought are having a severe effect across the country. Andrew Chang explains what makes the region so vulnerable to back-to-back heat waves, and why experts are paying close attention to the health of howler monkeys.
- Canadian Press Videos
Huge volcanic eruption in Iceland triggers local evacuation order
The volcano north of Grindavik, Iceland, began after a series of earthquakes hit the town. An evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was triggered by the event. Lava has been spewing around 50 meters into the sky from a 1km long fissure.
- The Weather Network
Spectacular weekend coming to southern Ontario, but with a small catch
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
- The Weather Network
Severe weather opportunity resumes on the Prairies with eastward shift
Folks in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan will need to keep a close eye on the skies as thunderstorms will be possible once again, with the latter facing a chance of some cells reaching severe criteria
- The Weather Network - Video
How Typhoon Ewiniar could interrupt the start of summer for Canada
A tropical storm slowly tracking and weakening just east of Japan could amplify the jet stream changing the course of summer for Canada. We will have more details with Amandeep Purewal on what the pattern change will look like for the second week of June.
- The Weather Network
Another 24 hours of rain and thunderstorm risks on the Prairies
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
- BBC
Big crab with mussel hair-do fascinates beachgoers
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
- CBC
Ontario winery testing new green Canadian technology to fight age-old threat to grape crop
Over the rumbling engine of a harvester, a high-pitched hiss emerges: hydrogen peroxide misting into the air. That mist is lit by the ethereal sky blue glow of ultraviolet lights, housed in giant panels that form a tunnel.It all looks like it belongs in a biohazard facility.But it's a new technological solution being tested at Vineland Estates Winery in Ontario's Niagara Region to deal with one of winemaking's oldest foes: powdery mildew."Powdery mildew can be disastrous. We can lose entire crop
- The Canadian Press
Typhoon leaves at least seven people dead and thousands displaced in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon has finally moved away from the Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead, mostly due to floods or toppled trees, and forcing the closures of several seaports, stranding thousands of passengers, officials said Tuesday.
- ABC News
India may have recorded its hottest temperature ever amid severe heat wave
One of the hottest countries on Earth potentially recorded its highest temperature ever. India recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius -- or about 126 degrees Fahrenheit -- on Wednesday at a weather station in Mungeshpur, a suburb of New Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department. The government is examining the data, saying that the temperature is an outlier compared to measurements at other stations and that there could be an error in the sensor or due to local conditions.
- BBC
Delhi 'unbearable' as temperatures near 50C
The Indian capital's power demand also soars to an all-time high as residents try to cope with the heat.
- CBC
Downward spiral for Atlantic cod continues in Gulf of St. Lawrence
The latest assessment of Atlantic cod fish stocks in the Gulf of St. Lawrence continues to paint a bleak picture for the future of the species.Fisheries and Oceans Canada issued a warning five years ago saying extinction of the species in the gulf was not just possible, but probable.The first assessment since then has been released."We are not seeing any recovery of the spawning stock biomass of that stock. It is still experiencing really high levels of natural mortality, especially at the adult
- KHBS - Ft. Smith/Fayetteville Videos
Benton County opens sites for storm debris
Benton County Judge Barry Moehring announced Tuesday that multiple debris removal dump sites will soon be operational across the county.
- BBC
Thousands of Americans without power due to severe weather
Warnings remain in place for Tuesday for a swathe of the US after deadly tornadoes and thunderstorms.
- Reuters
BYD unveils new hybrid tech as battle with gasoline rivals heats up
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's BYD launched on Tuesday the latest version of a plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen that still sell mainly gasoline cars. BYD's chairman Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 km (62.1 miles) on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province's capital Xian. With a fully charged battery and a full gasoline tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100 kilometers, Wang said in the city where the company's first automaking factory was located.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario's 2024 Summer Forecast: Hot, dry season brings wildfire risk
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has your Ontario weather outlook for summer 2024.
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
Preparing electric vehicles ahead of hurricane season in Florida
Florida Power and Light is stepping it up when it comes to EV safety. They even have a new resource for EV drivers.
- The Canadian Press
Power outages could linger for days after storms batter Texas again, leaving 1 dead
HOUSTON (AP) — Power outages scattered across storm-weary Texas on Wednesday could linger into the weekend after storms flooded streets in Houston for the second time this month and ripped off roofs in Dallas, leaving a teenager dead and injuring others.