Polls Aren't Even Closed Yet And Donald Trump Is Already Claiming There's "Massive CHEATING"

For the last four years, Donald Trump has denied losing the 2020 election, and experts fear how he'll react if he loses tonight.

Some believe he may challenge election results in the case of a Kamala Harris win based on his recent rally speeches. In September, he suggested any loss on his part would be due to "cheating," saying, “If I lose — I’ll tell you what, it’s possible. Because they cheat. That’s the only way we’re gonna lose, because they cheat."

So, it may not surprise you that today, at 4:39 p.m. ET — hours before polls closed — Trump posted on Truth Social, claiming there's "massive CHEATING in Philadelphia."

As a reminder, polls don't close until 8 p.m. ET in Pennsylvania.

He also wrote, "Law Enforcement coming!!!" Which seems to suggest that local police are aware of this "cheating" and taking action. However, a spokesman in the Philadelphia Police Department told Fortune that they are “not aware of anything at this time.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told the outlet, “There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation. We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”

Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, who is a Republican, also said there is "absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."

There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure.



Pennsylvania is an important swing state — one of seven expected to decide this election.

As this post was being written, Trump seemed to double down on his cheating claims and added Michigan to the list — another notable swing state.



We'll keep you updated as the election develops.