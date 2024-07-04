Polls open across the UK for general election

STORY: :: Workers finalize polling stations as the UK general election opens

:: July 4, 2024

:: London

Clerks at the polling station at the St Mary's Neighbourhood Centre in the Islington borough prepared polling booths, tied strings to pens and put up signs.

Opinion polls show the centre-left Labour Party is set for a big win in Thursday's vote that would end 14 years of Conservative government.

You Gov's final seat projection published on Wednesday (July 3) put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history.