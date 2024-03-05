Polls open across US for Super Tuesday

STORY: In Charlottesville, voters began drifting into the polling station just after it opened at 6 am EST (1100 GMT).

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is expected to dominate the nominating contests taking place coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of primaries in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Fifteen states will hold Republican contests. More than a third of delegates will be up for grabs.

About a third of Democratic delegates will also be awarded in primaries across the country on Tuesday, but President Joe Biden does not face a serious challenge for his party's nomination.