CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday announced cash incentives to attract apprentices to an overstretched construction industry, adding to billions of dollars in extra spending ahead of a general election due within months. Construction apprentices will be offered a cash incentive of A$10,000 ($6,281) each, Albanese said in a speech on Friday seen as setting the scene for an election that must be held by May. "Many apprentices have said they could earn more stacking shelves at the supermarket - and too many leave training, because they can’t afford to stay," he said in an address to the National Press Club in the capital Canberra.