Polls open Thursday morning in Yukon municipal elections

Voters go to the polls in 8 Yukon municipalities on Thursday to elect their next mayor and council. (Philippe Morin/CBC - image credit)

It's municipal election day in the Yukon, with voters in several communities choosing their next mayor and council.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in Whitehorse, Watson Lake, Dawson City, Carmacks, Faro, Mayo, Teslin and Haines Junction at the following locations:

Whitehorse - Canada Games Centre, École Émilie-Tremblay, Porter Creek Secondary School, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Secondary School, the Sternwheeler Hotel and Conference Centre. Mobile polls will also be available at Copper Ridge Place (9 a.m. to 4 p.m), Thomson Centre (12 to 4 p.m.), Whistle Bend Place (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Whitehorse General Hospital (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Watson Lake - Northern Lights Centre

Dawson City - Art and Margaret Fry Recreation Centre

Carmacks - Village office, municipal chambers

Faro - Town office council chambers

Mayo - Mayo Curling Lounge

Teslin - Council chambers

Haines Junction - Village office

CBC News will provide results as they come in after polls close on Thursday evening. Follow online or on the radio in Yukon for live updates through the evening.

Read more 2024 municipal election coverage from CBC Yukon: