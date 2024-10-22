New polls show Trump losing edge over Harris on economy two weeks out from Election Day: Live updates

Donald Trump has lost his advantage over Kamala Harris on the economy, with a majority of voters now saying they believe the Democrat is best placed to steward the country and favor her tax and housing policies, according to a new poll.

The survey from Associated Press/NORC gives the vice president a lead over the Republican on the issue, which the electorate consistently places as the most important of the race, putting her ahead by 46 percent to 35 percent.

Trump was on the campaign trail in hurricane-hit North Carolina on Monday, where he again pushed a false conspiracy that the government has been giving FEMA disaster relief funding to illegal immigrants, suggested that if God were counting the votes he could win California because of his large rally crowd sizes, scaremongered over “migrant crime” and smeared Harris on human trafficking.

In Michigan, Harris appeared alongside Never Trump Republican Liz Cheney and accused her “increasingly unstable” rival of “hiding” by not debating her again, urging voters “we cannot despair.”

“We rise to a moment and we stand on the broad shoulders of people who have fought this fight before for our country,” she said.

09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

In Michigan, Harris appeared alongside Never Trump Republican Liz Cheney and accused her “increasingly unstable” rival of “hiding” by not debating her again, also telling voters: “We cannot despair.”

“We rise to a moment and we stand on the broad shoulders of people who have fought this fight before for our country,” she said, in a rousing moment.

Vice President Harris: I wonder what Trump’s staff is trying to hide by refusing to debate me again and not doing major interviews. He is pulling out of interviews left, right, and center. He is increasingly unstable pic.twitter.com/MAptAb33ik — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 22, 2024

Kamala Harris: We cannot despair. We cannot despair. The nature of a democracy is such that I think there's a duality. On the one hand, there's an incredible strength when our democracy is intact. An incredible strength in what it does to protect the freedoms and rights of its… pic.twitter.com/kpLsnbWq4v — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2024

Seeing an opportunity, Trump attacked Harris over her association with Cheney on Truth Social, calling the latter a “Crazed Warhawk” and saying her father’s central role in the War on Terror should deter Arab-Americans from voting Democrat.

However, voters are about evenly divided on whether Trump or Harris is better on prices for everyday essentials like groceries and gas and neither candidate has an edge on jobs and unemployment.

They are also slightly more likely to prefer Trump on the issue of tariffs, which were defined in the poll as taxes on imported goods.

“Do I trust Trump on the economy? No. I trust that he’ll give tax cuts to his buddies like Elon Musk,” said poll respondent Janice Tosto, a 59-year-old Philadelphia woman and self-described independent.

By contrast, poll respondent Amber Moody, 36, from Halifax, Virginia, said she trusts Trump – and Republicans in general – much more on economic matters.

“It seems to me that in my lifetime, every time a Democrat holds office, the economy suffers,” she said.

“Prices go up, taxes go up and the national debt goes up. While I don’t approve of everything Donald Trump says and does, I do believe he is the better choice.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Reuters)

