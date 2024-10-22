Election 2024 live: Trump pursues Latino votes during roundtable; Harris sits down for NBC interview

Kamala Harris has taken a slim three-point lead over election rival Donald Trump in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which puts her ahead of the Republican by 46 percent to 43 percent.

The vice president is in Washington, DC, today recording interviews with NBC and Telemundo. On the campaign trail, former president Barack Obama will join her running mate Tim Walz in Wisconsin and later appear with rapper Eminem in Detroit, Michigan. On Thursday, rock legend Bruce Springsteen will join Harris and Obama in Atlanta.

Trump called her “lazy as hell” for her apparent absence from the campaign trail today, during a surreal roundtable in pursuit of the Latino vote at his golf club in Miami. The rambling, lie-filled session concluded with a group prayer during which people laid their hands on the former president before the traditional playout music, “YMCA”.

Later, Trump will hold a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina to shore up the vote in a state Democrats have not won since 2008 but that seems to be in play this year.

Trump was on the campaign trail in the hurricane-hit state on Monday, where he again pushed a false conspiracy that the government has been giving FEMA disaster relief funding to illegal migrants.

Donald Trump loses edge over Kamala Harris on economy two weeks out from Election Day, new poll finds

Harris accuses Trump of hiding from her and tells voters: 'We cannot despair'

Trump claims to know nothing about scandal-hit gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson despite endorsing him

Tim Walz defends Harris campaigning with Cheney as he makes Daily Show debut

Campaign schedule: Who's doing what where on Tuesday

Trump to record podcast interview with Joe Rogan, report says

Politico reports that former president Donald Trump is expected to record an interview with Joe Rogan on Friday.

The interview will take place at Rogan’s podcasting studio in Austin, Texas, according to a person familiar with the plans and granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

Rogan has one of the most-listened-to podcasts in the nation with 14 million followers on Spotify. He and Trump have a complicated relationship in which the former president has attacked him on Truth Social for calling politicians, except for RFK Jr, “manipulative”. They have also greeted each other on friendly terms at UFC events at which Rogan commentates.

Kamala Harris is reported to be in talks to also appear on Rogan’s podcast.

Republican strategist's surprising insights on Trump v Harris: 'He was pathetic and he could still win'

Andrew Feinberg writes:

Surrounded by a group of British high school students and a small group of reporters he’d invited to his palatial condominium in northwest Washington, DC, one of the country’s foremost strategists admitted the race was still too close for him to call.

With early voting underway and exactly two weeks left until Americans cast ballots to determine the next president of the United States, Frank Luntz pointed out that this election’s polls consistently fall within the margin for error. Anyone making predictions right now, he added, is a complete fool.

Continue reading...

Republican strategist has surprising insights on ‘pathetic’ Trump’s election chances

Trump virtual town hall with RFK Jr canceled

Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a virtual town hall with Robert F Kennedy Jr and former Democratic Rep Tulsi Gabbard today at 2pm but it has been canceled.

Organizers say the reason was “changes in Trump’s schedule” according to Politico.

This is the most recent event cancellation in Trump’s campaign schedule of late. He has pulled out of interviews with The Shade Room, 60 Minutes, NBC, and CNBC.

Trump's team is pushing back against a claim that he is canceling scheduled interviews because he is "exhausted”, as Graig Graziosi reports.

Trump bailed on interview because he's 'exhausted' from campaign trail, says report

In pictures: Latino Americans for Trump event ends in prayer

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prays during a roundtable discussion with Latino community leaders at Trump National Doral Miami resort in Miami, Florida, on October 22, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

Participants pray for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump (AP)

The Latino Summit was held at Trump National Doral Golf Club (Getty Images)

Trump is presented with a piece of art by Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui (Getty Images)

Report: Women in states with bans are getting abortions at similar rates as under Roe

Women living in states with abortion bans obtained the procedure in the second half of 2023 at about the same rate as before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a report released Tuesday.

Women did so by traveling out of state or by having prescription abortion pills mailed to them, according to the #WeCount report from the Society of Family Planning, which advocates for abortion access.

Continue reading...

Women in states with bans are getting abortions at similar rates as under Roe, report says

Laura Loomer claims she is ‘blacker’ than Kamala Harris

Trump confidant and far-right agitator Laura Loomer has claimed that she’s “blacker” than Vice President Kamala Harris.

Loomer joins the growing number of conservatives, including former president Donald Trump, who have questioned the vice president’s race. Harris’s mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican. The Democratic presidential nominee has long talked about being Black in America and what her race means to her.

On October 18, Loomer appeared on Rumble on her program Loomer Unleashed, during which she claimed that Harris had “rolled out more of her fake accents.”

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Trump confidant Laura Loomer claims she is ‘blacker’ than Kamala Harris

Full story: Eminem ‘to introduce Obama’ at Harris rally in Detroit

Eminem is reportedly set to introduce former US president Barack Obama at a presidential campaign rally in his hometown of Detroit tonight (22 October), after Donald Trump made a number of disparaging remarks about the city.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper’s stance on Trump goes back years, as he has previously hit out at the Republican nominee in a viral, blistering critique at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Roisin O’Connor reports.

Eminem ‘to appear at Harris rally’ in Detroit after disparaging Trump remarks

AOC calls out Trump and Musk for ‘laughing at’ working people

On the ground: I watched Trump’s audience leave a rally early while he ranted about migrants. The spectacle is over

John Bowden writes:

In Greenville, it was Trumpmania — minus the mania.

Donald Trump’s “Get out the Vote” rally on the campus of East Carolina University (ECU) was the portrait of a fading spectacle. His visit to campus coincided with the beginning of homecoming week at ECU — in addition to the nearly 30,000 students at the school, thousands of purple-clad alumni are in town as well to soak in some of their old college-era glory.

The Independent saw very few of them on Monday.

Continue reading...

Trump’s audience left his rally early in North Carolina. I asked them why

Watch: Trump’s Latino roundtable ends with group prayer... and the YMCA

17:24 , Oliver O'Connell

This was easily one of the oddest Trump campaign events of this election cycle.

right as the Trump cult members are about to start speaking in tongues, YMCA hits and the Trump event is over pic.twitter.com/5yLn8HZE2j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2024

Latest poll updates: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?

Alicja Hagopian looks at the latest numbers.

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election

Watch: Trump gives bizarrely graphic explanation of human trafficking

17:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump in Doral: "How would you like to be a woman, a little girl, a little boy, in the trunk of a car? That's how they find them. A lot of the time they're DEAD." pic.twitter.com/MEfYPn0awX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2024

As Trump courts Latino vote, Harris pushes policy proposals for community

As Donald Trump attempts to win over the Latino vote at a roundtable in Doral, Florida, by droning on with half-truths about electric trucks, bunny-killing solar panels, migrants, the Congo, and projecting criticisms of himself onto Kamala Harris, the vice president has released a five-point plan to deliver change for Latino men and their families.

Harris says: “Donald Trump has disrespected and insulted Latino men and communities. As president, I will invest in them.”

The Harris-Walz policy platform states that there will be new training opportunities; financial help to start small businesses and for first-time home buyers; expansion of the child tax credit for 18 million Latino children; and cover the costs of long-term homecare for aging parents through Medicare.

Donald Trump has disrespected and insulted Latino men and communities. As president, I will invest in them. pic.twitter.com/2ZxaHVMoef — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2024

NC residents bemoan Trump visit that clogged up their hurricane-devastated city

16:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Asheville residents took to social media to share their outrage and the problems created during a visit by former President Donald Trump to the hurricane-ravaged North Carolina town.

The former president was in town Monday to tour the damage - and show off his fry cook pin he got for working at McDonald’s a day earlier. But it came with problems and headaches for residents as they are still trying to recover from the damage from Hurricane Helene that caused at least 95 deaths in the state.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

North Carolina residents say Trump’s campaign stop caused a load of problems

Bruce Springsteen to join Harris and Obama for Atlanta rally and battleground tour

16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will join Vice President Kamala Harris’s first joint rally with former President Barack Obama in Atlanta on Thursday, kicking off a series of concerts in battleground states — including Philadelphia on Monday, also with Obama.

The concert is part of new efforts by Democrats to encourage early voting in Georgia where 1.6 million people have already cast their ballots.

Springsteen, a lifelong Democrat and friend of Obama, released a video early this month endorsing Harris.

Trump says Harris is ‘taking a day off’ from campaign as she sits for interviews

16:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaking at a campaign Latino roundtable this morning in Doral, Florida, Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of “taking a day off” from the campaign with just 14 days to go before Election Day.

The vice president is in Washington, DC “where she will receive briefings and conduct internal meetings with staff” according to her schedule.

At 3.40pm she will sit for an interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson that will air on NBC Nightly News at 6.30pm. At 4.30pm she will also tape an interview with Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro.

IMF revises up growth outlook for US economy

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday upgraded its economic outlook for the United States this year, while lowering its expectations for growth in Europe and China. It left its forecast for global growth unchanged at a relatively lackluster 3.2% for 2024.

The IMF expects the U.S. economy — the world’s largest — to expand 2.8% this year, down slightly from 2.9% in 2023 but an improvement on the 2.6% it had forecast for 2024 back in July. Growth in the United States has been led by strong consumer spending, fueled by healthy gains in inflation-adjusted wages.

This is probably not the news the Trump campaign wants to be publicized.

Read on:

IMF's economic view: A brighter outlook for US but still-tepid global growth

Meanwhile, here’s the most recent cover of The Economist:

America's economy has had an extraordinary run. Will politics bring it back to Earth? https://t.co/p1bl1H5JuQ pic.twitter.com/HPMEIR2kvS — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 17, 2024

Watch: Lizzo defends Detroit after Trump attacks it as ‘developing nation'

Gerald Ford’s daughter says Harris is leader Americans need

16:10 , Oliver O'Connell

The daughter of former president Gerald Ford has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris – citing the “horrors” of January 6 and division throughout the country.

Susan Ford Bales, the only daughter of the 38th president, said the country needs a “serious, compassionate, and honorable leader” – similar to the state of the country at the time her father took office in 1974 after Richard Nixon resigned.

Ariana Baio has the story.

Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris

15:58 , Oliver O'Connell

15:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump suggested that if God could serve as “vote counter” for one day, he might win California.

The former president argued at a Greenville, North Carolina rally that while he boasts large crowd sizes in the historically blue state, he will probably lose due to voter fraud, so he hoped that God would count the votes instead.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Trump wants God to come down and count votes in the election

15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Kamala Harris will campaign in Houston, Texas, on Friday, with a focus on the state’s abortion restrictions.

She will be joined by Democratic Senate nominee Colin Allred who is running to try and unseat incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Democrats have long dreamed of turning Texas purple, but polling in the presidential race still sees Donald Trump leading by more than the margin of error.

Cruz is leading Allred, a former professional football player, but the margins are somewhat closer and he was deemed to have performed well in their recent debate.

Seems to be getting lost: Harris camp doesn't think it's winning Texas. They believe that in going to Texas they can stir up earned media and then use that to focus the conversation on abortion -- with the added benefit of Texas having strict abortion laws in a post-Roe world https://t.co/mOQgg3uLKf — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 22, 2024

15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

A decade ago, Jessie McGrath began a physical transition to make her body match her gender identity. More recently, she underwent a political transformation.

A veteran, NRA member and lifelong Republican, McGrath stuck with her political leanings even after starting gender reassignment surgeries in 2014 at the age of 53. Then Donald Trump and his opposition to gender reassignment surgery changed her mind.

“The Trump campaign and his history show he is no friend of trans people,” she told The Associated Press.

Continue reading...

AP PHOTOS: A lifelong Republican transitions to a new party, years after gender reassignment surgery

15:28 , Oliver O'Connell

NBC News reports there are concerns within the Harris-Wlz campaign that a crack might be developing in the so-called “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — winning these three tends to pave the path to a Democratic candidate taking the White House.

Citing three sources with knowledge of the campaign’s strategy, the network reports that there is concern that Donald Trump could win either Michigan or Wisconsin, while the other two states go to Kamala Harris.

Per the network:

Losing Wisconsin or Michigan would mean that even if Harris secures Pennsylvania — where both Harris and Trump have spent the most time and resources — she would not reach the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House without winning another battleground state or possibly two.

“There has been a thought that maybe Michigan or Wisconsin will fall off,” said a senior Harris campaign official, who stressed that the bigger concern is over Michigan. Two other people with knowledge of campaign strategy — who, like others in this article, were granted anonymity to speak candidly — also underscored deep concern about Michigan. Those people still believe that all the states are close and that there are alternative routes to victory.

A campaign spokesperson rejected the notion that they are worried about either of those states, noting that recent polling had Harris with a small lead in both.

NBC also reports that while a few weeks ago the Harris campaign was bullish about the possibility of winning North Carolina, that optimism has receded in the wake of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene and the rampant spread of disinformation that followed.

However, Harris battleground state director Dan Kanninen said in a recent interview: “I don’t see a blue wall path or a Sun Belt path or a Southern path. I see seven states that are as close as it gets that will all be decided by margins on the ground ... truthfully, one of the seven has as good a chance as any other to be the tipping-point state.”

15:10 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN reports that Eminem will open for former President Barack Obama tonight at a rally for Kamala Harris in Detroit, Michigan.

Per the network:

A Democratic official familiar with planning for the event said Eminem is not expected to perform, but rather to welcome Obama to the Motor City for a get-out-the-vote rally for Kamala Harris. In doing so, Eminem is expected to offer his thoughts on the presidential race, which he has rarely done.

But Eminem’s views of Donald Trump are well known, accusing the former president of “brainwashing” his supporters. He delivered a blistering critique on Trump that went viral at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Here’s our report on the rapper’s takedown of Trump in 2017:

Eminem obliterates Donald Trump in powerful new freestyle

We’ll be following the rally live this evening.

15:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The Department of Justice has confirmed to CBS News that it has received an enquiry from former federal prosecutors and Republican appointees to “request that [the DOJ] review payments that are being made by the Elon Musk-founded America PAC to voters in Pennsylvania and other states that experts say raise serious questions under applicable law.”

Justice Dept confirms receipt of the letter... but declines to comment further



The former GOP-appointed officials want a DOJ review of Musk's effort — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 22, 2024

Here’s Alex Woodward’s report from Monday on this very issue:

Is Elon Musk breaking the law with his $1 million giveaways? Experts weigh in

Trump’s policies ‘could drain Social Security in just six years’

If the former president wins the November election and institutes his planned agenda, the Social Security Trust Fund may be empty in just six years, according to a new report.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), which opposes large federal deficits, said in their report released on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris’s proposed policies wouldn’t change the current timeline.

As the US is aging, the funding of the program will come into sharper focus as the current prediction by trustees that the fund will become insolvent in 2035 gets closer.

The CRFB found that Trump’s policies would bring that deadline closer by a magnitude of years.

The group found that many of his proposed policies for a second term push the fund towards insolvency.

Gustaf Kilander has more.

Trump’s policies could drain Social Security in just six years, report warns

14:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Talking about the loathsome piece of shit and Elon Musk, this is one of the most powerful, on point speeches I've ever hear from AOC — who just keeps getting better and better at this. 🎯🎯🎯👇 pic.twitter.com/E8J3njGeOb — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 22, 2024

14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Andrew Feinberg speaks to the former Trump voters who are now planning to pull the lever for Harris – and the campaign politicos who came up with an unusual strategy.

Inside the Harris campaign’s efforts to turn Republican voters blue

14:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Sean O’Grady’s take on the Republican donning the apron, which could do more for him than patiently outlining coherent policy positions.

Is this the publicity stunt that secures the White House for ‘McDonald Trump’?

13:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s where the main players are today (all times ET):

Donald Trump taking part in Latino roundtable at Doral, Florida 11am

Joe Biden meeting with Prime Minister of Slovenia at White House 11.30am

JD Vance in Las Vegas, Nevada 1pm

Tim Walz and Barack Obama in Madison, Wisconsin 2.30pm

Vance in Peoria, Arizona 3pm

Doug Emoff and Maya Harris in Cary, North Carolina 3.35pm

Biden in Concord, New Hampshire 3.45pm

Emoff and Maya Harris in Carrboro, North Carolina 6.25pm

Kamala Harris interview on NBC Nightly News 6.30pm

Vance in Tucson, Arizona 6.30pm

Trump in Greensboro, North Carolina 7pm

Walz in Racine, Wisconsin 7.45pm

Obama in Detroit, Michigan 7.45pm

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The Democratic congressman running to be a California senator, whom Trump once derided as “Pencil-Neck” and recently cited as an example of “the enemy within”, is enjoying himself here pointing out a particularly telling typo.

13:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Nineteen percent of GOP voters believe the former president should do “whatever it takes” to return to power, even if that means calling the results invalid if he loses, according to a new national poll by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute.

Worrying, in a word.

Here’s Gustaf Kilander’s report.

19% of Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to win

12:50 , Joe Sommerlad

As Kamala and Tim Walz methodically campaign in the swing states stressing the importance of the issues and politely articulating policy positions that might actually help people, Trump is out joking about Arnold Palmer’s three-wood and salting fries for yucks while JD Vance goes largely unnoticed.

Here’s Eric Garcia on two sharply contrasting strategies for the final weeks.

In the final stretch, Harris and Trump are taking two different strategies

12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Graig Graziosi with some better news for democracy fans: the vice president has a near two-to-one lead over Trump among voters who have already cast their ballots, according to the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Harris holds 2:1 lead in early voting – as poll goers cite abortion as a main issue

12:10 , Joe Sommerlad

“True Trump patriots” can now purchase a white T-shirt emblazoned with an image of the Republican nominee waving from the drive-thru window in his apron.

Although pitched as a “McGift” in a fundraising email to supporters, the shirt is not free, with his campaign’s website suggesting a donation of $100 would be appropriate.

I think it was Stephen Colbert who characterized the relentless MAGA cash grab as “the grifting of the rubes” and perhaps there is no finer example.

James Liddell reports.

Trump cashes in on McDonald’s stunt with new ‘MAGADonald’s’ merch

11:50 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican nominee’s daughter-in-law snapped at the Detroit radio host when he laughed at her for claiming she had “never seen” her Trump “say a racist thing.”

Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Monday, the co-chair of the RNC was asked about Trump being sued for defamation by the Central Park Five when the disagreement erupted.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Lara Trump snaps when Charlamagne tha God laughs at her claim Donald isn’t racist

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Staff from the Golden Arches have given their verdict on Trump’s performance behind the fry cooker on Sunday.

Here’s Kelly Rissman on where they marked him down.

McDonald’s workers roast Trump over ‘insulting cosplay’ fry cook stunt

11:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Over on NBC, another late-night host pronounced himself baffled by the Republican presidential nominee’s crude anecdote in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night about the legendary golfer.

James Liddell reports.

Seth Meyers unpacks Trump’s latest ‘insane’ rally obsession: Arnold Palmer’s manhood

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

The Minnesota Governor assured Jon Stewart that Democrats would not adopt former GOP vice president Dick Cheney or his daughter Liz Cheney’s foreign policy postitions despite accepting their endorsement.

Here’s Eric Garcia on Walz’s latest late-night appearance on Comedy Central.

Tim Walz defends Harris campaigning with Cheney as he joins Jon Stewart on Daily Show

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s another interesting line from Trump during his Concord address yesterday.

Trump says he believes Democrats are committing crimes when they criticize judges like Aileen Cannon, or rulings from the Supreme Court, and says someone needs to investigate them. pic.twitter.com/OlP5F0ulnr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 22, 2024

I wonder what Judge Juan Merchan thinks about this, given that the former president spent the entire spring smearing him and his family as he attempted to preside fairly over his Manhattan hush money trial, repeatedly insisting without evidence that Merchan was corrupt and the instrument of a “weaponized” justice system.

His dear friend and supposed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk should also surely be incensed by the hypocrisy.

10:10 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican yesterday shamelessly claimed that he was “not familiar with the state of the race” in North Carolina that Robinson is currently losing to Josh Stein after being caught in the “Black Nazi” porn website scandal.

Meanwhile here’s Gustaf Kilander on that master of sensitivity showing off his McDonald’s fry cook pin while surveying hurricane damage during the same visit.

Trump shows off his McDonald’s fry cook pin while surveying hurricane damage

09:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Also yesterday, Fox broadcast Trump’s sitdown with Lawrence Jones and a gathering of New York barbers at which he talked about his fantasy of funding the federal government solely through tariffs, pushed his insane lie about forced sex-change operations in schools (which, again, is simply not happening) and claimed that RFK Jr would sort out clean living for Americans because he’s “big into the health food and women things”.

The idea that tariffs can replace income taxes is nuts. He's describing a world that doesn't exist. When economies weren't global, this could work, sorta, but even then, not enough to avoid the need for income tax. But now, it would be ruinous. https://t.co/DRKcW5pu7p — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 22, 2024

Trump on Fox & Friends in response to a question about how he'll fix schools in the Bronx: "No transgender, no operations. You know, they take your kid. There are some places, your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl. Without parental consent. What is that all about?" pic.twitter.com/wViqrk182o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024

Q: What is your plan to get artificial foods banned in our urban communities?



TRUMP: So, Bobby Kennedy, right? Everybody likes Bobby Kennedy. And he's so big into the health food and women things. Everything. He wants to do things. pic.twitter.com/tI1GTryuhP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024

09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

In Michigan, Harris appeared alongside Never Trump Republican Liz Cheney and accused her “increasingly unstable” rival of “hiding” by not debating her again, also telling voters: “We cannot despair.”

“We rise to a moment and we stand on the broad shoulders of people who have fought this fight before for our country,” she said, in a rousing moment.

Vice President Harris: I wonder what Trump's staff is trying to hide by refusing to debate me again and not doing major interviews. He is pulling out of interviews left, right, and center. He is increasingly unstable pic.twitter.com/MAptAb33ik — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 22, 2024

Kamala Harris: We cannot despair. We cannot despair. The nature of a democracy is such that I think there's a duality. On the one hand, there's an incredible strength when our democracy is intact. An incredible strength in what it does to protect the freedoms and rights of its… pic.twitter.com/kpLsnbWq4v — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2024

Seeing an opportunity, Trump attacked Harris over her association with Cheney on Truth Social, calling the latter a “Crazed Warhawk” and saying her father’s central role in the War on Terror should deter Arab-Americans from voting Democrat.

09:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump has lost his advantage over Harris on the economy, with a majority of voters now saying they believe the Democrat is best placed to steward the country and favor her tax and housing policies, according to a new poll.

The survey from Associated Press/NORC gives the Vice President a lead over the Republican on the issue, which the electorate consistently places as the most important of the race, putting her ahead by 46 percent to 35 percent.

However, voters are about evenly divided on whether Trump or Harris is better on prices for everyday essentials like groceries and gas and neither candidate has an edge on jobs and unemployment.

They are also slightly more likely to prefer Trump on the issue of tariffs, which were defined in the poll as taxes on imported goods.

“Do I trust Trump on the economy? No. I trust that he’ll give tax cuts to his buddies like Elon Musk,” said poll respondent Janice Tosto, a 59-year-old Philadelphia woman and self-described independent.

By contrast, poll respondent Amber Moody, 36, from Halifax, Virginia, said she trusts Trump – and Republicans in general – much more on economic matters.

“It seems to me that in my lifetime, every time a Democrat holds office, the economy suffers,” she said.

“Prices go up, taxes go up and the national debt goes up. While I don’t approve of everything Donald Trump says and does, I do believe he is the better choice.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Reuters)

08:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the US presidential election as the race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enters its final two weeks.