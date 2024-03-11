Some polls say voters are exhausted, want different candidate options
It’s only March but some voters are feeling tired of elections already. In a poll, of those surveyed, about 30% say they trust neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump.
He also called out fellow Democrat Katie Porter for claiming California’s Senate race was “rigged” The post Adam Schiff Hopes They ‘Dumb Down’ Trump’s Briefings After His Negligence With Classified Docs | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Backers of an effort to oust Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office over his opposition to former President Donald Trump announced Sunday that they’ve collected enough signatures to force a recall vote. Supporters of the recall campaign plan to present signatures Monday to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying they have more than the required 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos' southeast Wisconsin district.
A former chair of the Kansas Republican Party is calling for party leaders involved in the event to resign.
Some Republicans are voicing anger over last week's election of Lara Trump to the role of co-chair over the Republican National Convention.
Despite the massive payday, software engineer Ken Block told BI he disproved many of the fraud claims in minutes.
At a rally in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, former President Trump backtracked on his previous statements that polls in the state are rigged since he now is “winning by so much.” The former president visited the Peach State, where he, along with 18 other defendants, were charged with entering a conspiracy to overturn his 2020…
Former president asserted, again, that Carroll is “not a believeable person”
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) went back and forth with Fox News’s Mark Levin this weekend after he called her “sleazy” amid allegations that she poorly ran the GOP side of the House Jan. 6 committee. An article in The Federalist accused Cheney of suppressing “exonerating evidence” against former President Trump, citing previously unseen committee…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter became a social media celebrity by brandishing a white board at congressional hearings to dissect CEOs and break down complex figures into assaults on corporate greed, a signature image that propelled the Democrat’s U.S. Senate candidacy in California. This time, her numbers didn’t add up. The progressive favorite known for spotlighting her soccer mom, minivan-driving home life was trounced in Tuesday’s primary election to fill the seat once held by the
The "crises" rocking national and international affairs are likely to get worse over the next few years and could have a significant effect on the federal government and Canada's federal police force, says an internal report prepared for the RCMP. "The global community has experienced a series of crises, with COVID-19, supply-chain issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine all sending shockwaves throughout the world," says the report, entitled Whole of Government Five Year Trends for Canada. "
As former President Donald Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination, House Republicans wonder who will deal with him if he wins a second term.
Pope Francis said in an interview that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia and not be ashamed to sit at the same table to carry out peace talks. “I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” Francis said, adding that talks should take place with the help of international powers. Ukraine remains firm on not engaging directly with Russia on peace talks, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said multiple times the initiative in peace negotiations must belong to the country which has been invaded.
Jeff Smith lost the use of his left arm and has been unable able to return to full-time work since the incident, The Associated Press reported.
DUBLIN (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman’s role in the home were headed toward rejection in early vote tallies. Varadkar, who pushed the vote to enshrine gender equality in the constitution by removing “very old-fashioned language” and tried to recognize the realities of modern family life, said voters had delivered “two wallops” to t
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted the recent election of former President Trump’s daughter-in-law as Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Friday. “Now we’ve got nepo-RNC,” Wallace quipped on “Deadline: White House” Friday. The RNC voted to make Michael Whatley, who has previously been the chair of the North Carolina GOP and Lara Trump, the wife of…
No Labels convention chair Mike Rawlings said that Democrats will get pummeled by the former President’s “Trump train” when responding to pushback that the group’s jump into the 2024 race would tilt the contest and hand the Oval Office back to the 45th president. “We’re gonna get run over by the Donald Trump Train,” Rawlings…
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) denied Sunday that former President Trump is calling the shots in the Senate after a bipartisan deal on the border collapsed because the former president didn’t support it. NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Graham on “Meet the Press” to respond to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) who said lawmakers should…
The latest US Air Force bomber, the B-21 Raider, is based on a visionary aircraft design that dates back to World War II.
As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to secure their party's nomination and gear up to face off in another general election campaign, Americans are split on who they trust to do a better job leading the country, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. According to the poll, conducted using Ipsos' Knowledge Panel, 36% of Americans trust Trump to do a better job leading the country as president, while 33% trust Biden and 30% trust neither. More Republicans trust Trump to do a better job leading the country (82%) than Democrats trust Biden (72%).