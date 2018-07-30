Polo Player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Dishes on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Love Story

It was the kiss seen 'round the world—you've probably caught a glimpse of the now-viral photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable smooch at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup last Thursday. But, it's the couple's photobomb, Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras, who especially helped this pic rise to Internet fame by hilariously third wheeling the adorable PDA moment, trophy in hand ready to present to Harry. While Figueras himself even poked fun at the now-famed kissing situation, he also took advantage of the opportunity to spill on Harry and Meghan's romance. As if we couldn't already love them enough, the Argentine polo player obviously had nothing but good things to say about their "incredible love story."

Following the match, where Figueras and Prince Harry's team scored a victory, Figueras took to Instagram to gush about the couple, specifically Meghan. One photo shows the Ralph Lauren model and close friend of Harry's handing the winning trophy off to the Duchess of Sussex, clad in a denim Carolina Herrera dress. "This girl really rocks," he captioned the post. "The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world. Let’s push the envelope!! Let’s make the world a better place. 🙌🙌"

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old athlete further offered his praises of Meghan Markle after the polo match. "She’s lovely, she’s wonderful," said Figeuras. "I’m very happy for her, for Harry. They’re both lucky to have found each other and have this new chapter of their life."

Of course, Figeruas himself also had to get in on the photobomb joke, and he shared the iconic kissing photo to his Instagram account. "When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin," he wrote alongside the cute and comical picture. "What an incredible love story. 🙌🙌🙌"

In addition to generating a meme-worthy snippet of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, more importantly, the Sentebale Polo Cup raised more than £1 million ($1.3 million). Founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Sentebale helps over 4,000 children yearly in Lesotho and Botswana who have been affected by HIV/AIDS. Per Figueras' accolade regarding the couple, Harry and Meghan are certainly on the right path to changing the world.