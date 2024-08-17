“Poltergeist” Home Hits the Market 'without the Ghostly Antics'

The horror film house is hitting the market just in time for spooky season

Shad Yassini no22media; Moviestore/Shutterstock The Poltergeist house (left)

Horror film fans can now live out their wildest dreams as the Poltergeist home has hit the market!

The 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is being sold by Lauren Murdock with Equity Union, and was listed at $ 1,174,999. The home was the setting for the 1982 supernatural horror film directed by Tobe Hopper and co-produced by Steven Spielberg. TMZ was first to report the news.

Shad Yassini no22media Poltergeist house

Aside from the home’s haunted history, the property comes with an even greater draw — the house is now listed for the very first time in 45 years.

Located at 4267 Roxbury Street, less than an hour outside of Los Angeles, the Simi Valley, Calif., single-family home “​​is the home where much of the first movie of the series was filmed,” per the Equity Union release. The agency insists that “this house is clean.”

Equity Union claims the SoCal property is “ready to welcome a new family, without the ghostly antics.”

Shad Yassini no22media Poltergeist house

“We are getting quite a bit of interest on the property,” Murdock tells PEOPLE of the 2,373 sq. ft Ventura County home.

The home features a spacious living room with large windows that allow plenty of natural light.

“Formal dining room leads to the infamous kitchen where fans of the movie will love to see it's still in its original form but with updated appliances of course!” the listing adds.

Shad Yassini no22media Poltergeist house

There’s also a fireplace, perfect for cuddling up with family, and an office space that can be converted into an extra bedroom. There is also a half bathroom and a laundry room on the main level.

As you travel upstairs, hopefully avoiding any ghouls, there are four bedrooms.

Mgm/Sla/Kobal/Shutterstock Poltergeist (1982)

The primary bedroom has stunning vaulted ceilings, plus an expansive en suite bathroom which features a giant bathtub, double sinks, a separate shower area and large walk-in closet.

The remaining three bedrooms share a bathroom in the hallway.

Additionally, there’s a three-car garage, giving the home ample opportunities for storage. There’s also a large pool and jacuzzi in the backyard, great for gatherings and family time.

Shad Yassini no22media Poltergeist house

“Plus, it’s much safer than building a portal to another dimension!” the listing reads. “Don't miss out on your chance to own this iconic piece of Hollywood history. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a home with a story, minus the spooks.”

Poltergeist follows the Freelings, a family of five who are terrorized by ghosts before their youngest child is taken by the otherworldly visitors.

The 1982 film brought in $121.7 million at the box office. Two more movies followed, including Poltergeist II: The Other Side in 1986 and Poltergeist III in 1988. A remake was also released in 2015.



