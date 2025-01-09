Polymarket is taking bets on the Palisades fire in California

Katie Notopoulos
Updated ·2 min read

  • Polymarket lets people bet on a variety of things, like election outcomes and pop-culture events.

  • It's also taking bets on the Palisades fire in California — with at least nine different wagers.

  • It says the wisdom of the crowd can lend "unbiased forecasts" for society's "most important events."

As the Palisades fire tore through parts of the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, Polymarket — the prediction-market platform — allowed people to place wagers on certain elements of the disaster.

There were at least nine predictions you could place money on as of Wednesday afternoon that were related to the fire. The topic had its own trending module on the site.

One question asked: "Will the Palisades fire be contained by Friday?" Betters gave it only a 2% chance of happening. (Officials said on Wednesday morning that the fires raging through California were 0% contained. Two people have been reported dead in the wake of the disaster.)

Each wager had its own page on the site — and on those pages with bets related to the fire was a disclaimer from Polymarket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disclaimer read:

Note on Palisades Wildfire Markets: The promise of prediction markets is to harness the wisdom of the crowd to create accurate, unbiased forecasts for the most important events impacting society. The devastating Pacific Palisades fire is one such event, for which Polymarket can yield invaluable real-time answers to those directly impacted in ways traditional media cannot.
Note: There are no fees on this market.

On its site, Polymarket says that users can submit suggestions for markets but that a new prediction market, like the ones about the fire, can be created only by Polymarket.

A spokesperson for Polymarket told Business Insider: "Polymarket charges no fees — and generates no revenue — from these markets and provides them as a service to those looking for unbiased and up-to-date information during fast-moving events."

Other wagers available as of Wednesday:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • "Palisades fire burns 10,000 acres by Friday?" (Bettors gave this a 99% chance of happening.)

  • "Will Palisades fire spread to Santa Monica by Sunday?" (Bettors gave this a 14% chance.)

So far, it appears the markets have drawn only small bets, with one question drawing a little more than $8,000 and another drawing more than $30,000.

Polymarket, where bets are placed in crypto, became popular during the 2024 US elections. Its odds moved decisively in favor of a Donald Trump victory while traditional polls found the race to be essentially tied.

In addition to politics and sports, Polymarket offers bets on news and pop-culture topics like Oscar nominations or the odds of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged this year.

Correction: January 9, 2025 — An earlier version of this story mischaracterized how betters responded to one of the questions on Polymarket. The site showed a 2% chance that the Palisades fire would be contained by Friday, which is not a direct indication of how many betters predicted that would be the case.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Wanted This Fox News Host As Running Mate, Says New Book

    But Trump's team talked him out of it and he went with JD Vance instead.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • The Liberals could be crushed in the next election. Why would anyone want to lead them?

    Back in 2012, when Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty announced he would resign, Kathleen Wynne says many people were asking the same questions: Who would run for leadership of the provincial Liberal party and — more importantly, given its grim prospects at the time — why would anyone want to?"I made a decision to run for the leadership in that context, fully expecting that I wouldn't win, but also that we were on a path to lose [the next election]," Wynne — who succeeded McGuinty as both leader an

  • North Carolina justices block certification of election outcome in race for one of its own seats

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's highest court blocked on Tuesday the certification of a November election result for one of its own seats so it can review legal arguments by a trailing candidate who contends over 60,000 ballots that were cast shouldn't be counted.

  • Canada’s Freeland has called Trump ‘a bully.’ She could be its next prime minister

    After nearly a decade in power, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally bowed to a chorus of criticism that had become too loud to ignore, announcing his resignation on Monday. Among the loudest critics was one of his most loyal and longest-serving deputies.

  • Trump shakes hands with Pence, engages Obama at Carter funeral

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greeted and shook hands on Thursday with his estranged former vice president Mike Pence, as current and former administrations gathered at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington. Republicans Trump and Pence have had a strained relationship since the end of Trump's first term, which ran from 2017 through 2021. During that time, Pence served Trump loyally but refused Trump's demand that he overturn his 2020 election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021 before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

  • B.C. Conservatives to hold news conference claiming election irregularities

    The B.C. Conservative Party is holding a news conference on Thursday morning over what it says are "findings on 2024 election irregularities" after a recount gave the B.C. NDP a slim win in a crucial riding for a bare majority.Conservative Leader John Rustad and Honveer Singh Randhawa, the party's candidate for the Surrey-Guildford riding, are set to talk at 10 a.m. PT about "concerns emerging from the 2024 provincial election."It's the riding the B.C. NDP's Garry Begg won by a slim margin of 22

  • Lebanese army chief edges towards presidency, Lebanese sources say

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's parliament looks set to elect army chief Joseph Aoun head of state on Thursday, three senior political sources said, ending a presidential vacuum which has persisted since 2022 and showing the diminished sway of the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The election marks the first test of Lebanon's power balance since Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah emerged badly pummelled from last year's war with Israel, and since its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power in December. The post, reserved for a Maronite Christian in the country's sectarian power-sharing system, has been vacant since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022.

  • Colorado governor walks a tightrope in approaching Trump. Deportations likely to be the first test

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis donned safety glasses and seized the handle of the electric saw, guiding the buzzing blade down through a stack of printed-out executive orders dating back decades.

  • Mark Cuban admits defeat to Donald Trump and Elon Musk

    Cuban congratulated Donald Trump and Elon Musk, but the race hasn’t even been called.

  • What will be at the centre of a federal election? PCs and NDPs weigh in

    Newfoundland and Labrador has seven seats to fill in the House of Commons. There will be no election before March 24, since Parliament is prorogued. What voters want to hear from the candidates depends on who you ask, including NDP President Mary Shortall, Kristina Ennis, president of the Woman’s Progressive Conservative Association and former PC leadership candidate Eugene Manning.

  • Opinion - A survival guide for Democrats during Trump’s second term

    The next four years will be a test for America. Humanizing those we disagree with is the only way to get America back.

  • Dem-aligned watchdog group accuses RFK Jr. of voter fraud

    A Democratic-aligned watchdog group is accusing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), of violating election law last year. Accountable.US filed a complaint with the New York State Board of Elections, according to a press release, asking the Division of Election Law Enforcement to investigate…

  • A new book alleges that someone at Fox News gave Trump's team an early look at town hall questions

    Someone inside Fox News gave Donald Trump's presidential campaign the questions he would face ahead of a town hall the network produced in January 2024, a forthcoming book alleges, according to excerpts obtained by The Associated Press. The claim appears in “Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power” by Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt, which is set to be published in March. Isenstadt reports that about 30 minutes before the town hall was scheduled to begin in Iowa, “a senior Trump aide started getting text messages from a person on the inside at Fox...They were images of all the questions Trump would be asked and the planned follow-ups, down to the exact wording."

  • Democrats warn party must look beyond ‘blue wall’ to win

    When Democrats lost the White House in November and watched the Senate flip and the House remain in Republican control, they immediately set their sights on the next fight in 2028. But some Democrats say that’s a mistake. The Democratic Party, they say, should be squarely focused on 2032 if they want to win not…

  • Longtime Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings not seeking re-election

    Gudie Hutchings won't be seeking re-election in this year's federal election. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)A Newfoundland and Labrador member of parliament has announced that she is not running in the next federal election, happening at some point this year.Gudie Hutchings, who represents Long Range Mountains and is minister of Rural Economic Development and responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, said Thursday she will not seek re-election but would stay until an electi

  • Virginia elections signal no major shift in voter sentiment in a state watched closely for clues

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — There were no surprises in Virginia’s three special elections this week, but that won't stop political observers from looking for clues about voter sentiment in the first official election since President Donald Trump's sweeping victories in November.

  • Kansas' top elections official is running for governor after pushing back on conspiracy theories

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top elections official launched a campaign for governor Wednesday after building his public profile by pushing back against unfounded election conspiracy theories and breaking with fellow Republicans on voting rights issues.

  • Opinion - Democrats, not Trump, have been shattering our democratic norms

    Democrats are patting themselves on the back for not trying to overturn an election they clearly lost. Don't forget that it's the first time they've done that since 1988, and that they've been systematically destroying democratic norms in the time since.

  • Poland to hold presidential vote on May 18, government agenda at stake

    Poland will hold the first round of a presidential election on May 18, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday, setting the scene for a vote that will be crucial for the pro-European government's hopes of implementing its agenda. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling coalition came to power vowing to undo the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government's judicial reforms which critics said undermined the rule of law. However, its efforts have been hampered by PiS ally President Andrzej Duda, who has the power to veto laws.