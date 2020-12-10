COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused U.S. universities of caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. The attack, which included identifying two university administrators by name, comes as the Trump administration seeks to cement its anti-China policies before leaving office in January.

Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. He specifically called out the president of MIT, alleging he refused to host Pompeo's speech, and a senior official at the University of Washington over a case involving a Chinese student.

Both universities swiftly and emphatically denied the charges.

Pompeo defended the Trump administration's tough stance on China in remarks at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The speech came less than a month before Georgia's two critical run-off races that will determine control of the Senate.

“Americans must know how the CCP is poisoning the well of our higher education for its own ends, and how those actions degrade our freedoms and our national security. If we don’t educate ourselves, we’ll get schooled by Beijing,” he said. “They know that left-leaning college campuses are rife with anti-Americanism, and present easy target audiences for their anti-American messaging."

Pompeo has been a champion of the administration's hardline stance on Chinese policies in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, the western region of Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and he has made similar pronouncements before. He has imposed multiple layers of sanctions on Chinese officials; restricted visas for Chinese diplomats, journalists and academics; and lobbied other countries to reject Chinese high-tech communications.

But his comments on Wednesday were striking in that he named the two American university officials as complicit in alleged Chinese malfeasance.

Pompeo said he had initially wanted to give his Georgia Tech speech at MIT, but the president of the renowned scientific institution, Rafael Reif, had turned him down for fear of offending Beijing.

“MIT wasn’t interested in having me give this speech on their campus," Pompeo said. “President Rafael Reif implied that my arguments might insult their ethnic Chinese students and professors.”

MIT spokeswoman Kimberly Allen rejected Pompeo's assertion, saying the university declined to host the speech because of coronavirus restrictions. She said several other prospective high-level events had also been rejected.

Reif “had real concerns that a high-level visit might not only draw crowds but suggest to students that MIT was not taking its own rules seriously,” she said. “President Reif verbally conveyed MIT’s decision — based on a commitment to the health of our students and our surrounding community — with his deep regrets.”

Pompeo also criticized Sarah Castro, the University of Washington’s director of federal relations, for allegedly refusing to help Vera Zhou, a student of Chinese origin who had been detained in China in 2017, so as not to jeopardize a “multimillion-dollar deal” between the university and Beijing.

“Now, thank God, Vera was eventually released, and returned to the U.S,” Pompeo said of the student. “But no thanks to the University of Washington, and no thanks to its deal with China.”

A statement from university spokesman Victor Balta called Pompeo's remarks a “shameful” and “outrageous” deflection by an administration that took “no effective action” on behalf of Zhou.

“That the Secretary of State would think a university has more power in this situation than the United States government is bizarre,” he said. “That he would single out a staff member by name is unbecoming of the office and his statement is flatly wrong.”

The university has no record of contact from the State Department regarding any negotiation with China, Balta said, and officials don't know what “multimillion-dollar deal” Pompeo was referencing. He added that, as of this quarter, Zhou is again enrolled at the university.

___

Collin Binkley in Boston contributed.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Border officer 'went white' after realizing he lost Meng Wanzhou passcodes, his boss testifies

    The Canada Border Service Agency's Vancouver airport chief recalled in vivid detail Tuesday the moment that one of her officers realized he had likely given the RCMP the passcodes to Meng Wanzhou's phones in breach of agency protocols.Nicole Goodman testified in B.C. Supreme Court that she called a meeting a few days after the Huawei executive's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018, to go over the CBSA's role in the case.One of her chief concerns was about information sharing. And she noticed a sudden change in border services officer Scott Kirkland."While I was having that discussion I remember it vividly because BSO Kirkland — we were at a boardroom table and he was directly across from me — and as I was having that discussion with the team, I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," Goodman said."It's like he had an epiphany that he had this piece of paper that had Ms. Meng's passwords on it, and he doesn't know where it is."'Heart-wrenching' mistakeGoodman is one of at least 10 CBSA and RCMP officers expected to testify at Meng's extradition proceedings in relation to her arrest.The 48-year-old chief financial officer is charged with fraud for allegedly lying to an HSBC executive about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.Prosecutors claim that by relying on Meng's assurances to continue a financial relationship with the Chinese telecommunications giant, HSBC was placed at risk of loss and prosecution.Meng's lawyers claim the CBSA and RCMP were directed by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to gather information in violation of Meng's rights, by having CBSA officers question her without a lawyer and pass information on to the FBI.Kirkland has already testified about asking Meng for her passcodes and then handing them to the RCMP along with the rest of her luggage after police arrested her following nearly three hours in CBSA custody. Kirkland said it was a "heart-wrenching" mistake.'Not our practice'In direct examination by the Crown, Goodman said she had no doubt Kirkland was telling the truth."One hundred per cent accidental," Goodman said.She said she was certain "first of all because of his reaction. And second because that's not our practice."Goodman said that in the days after Meng's arrest, she was in contact with an FBI legal attaché who was seeking a copy of the CBSA's customs examination and Meng's travel records in advance of a bail hearing.She said he was "very persistent" and claimed that he had authority under a memorandum of understanding that governs information sharing between agencies. But Goodman said she needed to check with the CBSA's own people."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information that they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else," she said."And I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people, that maybe somebody might give you information if they're not familiar with the case."No mention of rumoured dealGoodman is the second witness to appear in the extradition proceedings since the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported last week that Meng is in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the case through some type of admission of wrongdoing.According to the reports, which the CBC has not independently verified, the deal would see Meng reach a deferred prosecution agreement to either defer the charges or drop them at a later point.Meng has denied the charges against her and has reportedly balked at the proposed deal so far.In the meantime, the Canadian court process continues to play out with the defence gathering evidence to use at a hearing next spring when they will argue that the case should be tossed because of a series of rights violations — including the allegations around Meng's arrest.The defence team also claims Meng is being used as a bargaining chip in a trade war between the U.S. and China and that the U.S. misled Canada about the strength of the case.There has been no reference to the rumoured deal in the court, and neither Meng nor her lawyers have offered any comment.Meng is living under a form of a house arrest that sees her wear a GPS monitoring bracelet on her ankle. She was released on $10-million bail in the days after her arrest.

  • Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in central Edmonton

    Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday afternoon in central Edmonton. According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.   When officers arrived they found a man lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced deceased. Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. EPS is also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or nearby residents who have home cameras, to contact police.

  • Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' and 'robust' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

    OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.Dominic Barton also says Chinese authorities were paranoid about containing the spread of COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to October. "Our understanding of why it was the case is that the Chinese are completely paranoid about the virus," Barton said in testimony Tuesday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.Barton is leading Canada's efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.After months of delay, Barton was most recently granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier. "We were obviously very frustrated at not being able to get access even virtually because as far as we know . . . the virus doesn't go through televisions," said Barton.The Chinese government has charged Kovrig and Spavor with espionage but the Canadian government says their detention is arbitrary and has called repeatedly for their release.Barton said it wasn't just Canada that was blocked by the Chinese from visiting prisoners charged in national security cases; the U.S. and Britain faced similar restrictions.When Barton was able to see them, he said he was able to verify they were in good physical and mental condition.“They are robust," said Barton, who was testifying from Beijing via video link. "You would be very impressed by seeing both of them."Spavor is being held in a prison in the city of Dandong near the North Korean border while Kovrig is in a Beijing area prison."It's a strange thing. We fly to these places, or drive to them in the case of Beijing. And I know that the Michaels (are) literally sort of on the other side of the wall, but you've got, you know, two big TVs," he said. "It’s like this."Barton's main purpose for testifying was to describe the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October. He said he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.Even though the area is filled with security cameras, as is the capital of Beijing, Barton said he wandered off a couple of times to visit with locals without his Chinese government minders in tow.He said Canada is not reluctant to raise human rights concerns with China even though some people think Canada is in the Chinese "doghouse" these days. He also said that even though he knew the visit to Tibet would be controlled, it sent a signal to local people that the outside world still cared about their plight.Thursday marked Barton’s second appearance before the committee this year, following testimony in February in which he declared "the chill is real" in Canadian relations with China.In February, Barton described an angry, emotional meeting during his first diplomatic contact with his Chinese counterparts after being appointed to the post in 2019 after a long career in business, which included being the global managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co. His position in the company gave Barton high level access in China and across Asia, something the Trudeau government is hoping to leverage to win freedom for Kovrig and Spavor while maintaining economic relations with its second largest trading partner.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • Alberta announces 'last resort' restrictions for at least a month as virus spreads at 'alarming rate'

    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced additional “last resort” restrictions in an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the province and risk of transmission.

  • Ontario legislature adjourns until February, 2 days earlier than scheduled

    The Ontario legislature has adjourned two days earlier than scheduled and is not expected to sit again until mid-February.MPPs rose for their break on Tuesday evening after the government put forward a motion to adjourn in the afternoon. The legislature is scheduled to return Feb. 16, one day after Family Day.The Ford government moved to have the house adjourn two days before it was scheduled to rise on Thursday. However, the legislature did sit for a number of days over the summer when it is not normally scheduled.

  • Woman killed in presumed hit and run in industrial area of Mississauga

    A woman was killed in an industrial area of Mississauga Tuesday night in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run collision.Emergency services were initially dispatched to the scene near the corner of Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive shortly before 8 p.m., said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken.They had been called by a motorist who discovered the woman laying on Tomken Road with life-threatening injuries. The motorist who found her administered CPR and called 911, Mooken said.When paramedics arrived, the woman was rushed to hospital, where she died shortly after. Mooken had no further information about the victim.While investigators cannot "say for certain" that she was injured in a hit and run, they are currently treating the case as one, Mooken said.Anyone with information or dashcam footage that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

  • Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

    GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account.“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”Yeager's death is “a tremendous loss to our nation,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.“Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'” Bridenstine said.“In an age of media-made heroes, he is the real deal,” Edwards Air Force Base historian Jim Young said in August 2006 at the unveiling of a bronze statue of Yeager.He was “the most righteous of all those with the right stuff,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards.Yeager, from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, flew for more than 60 years, including piloting an F-15 to near 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) at Edwards in October 2002 at age 79.“Living to a ripe old age is not an end in itself. The trick is to enjoy the years remaining,” he said in “Yeager: An Autobiography.”“I haven’t yet done everything, but by the time I’m finished, I won’t have missed much,” he wrote. “If I auger in (crash) tomorrow, it won’t be with a frown on my face. I’ve had a ball.”On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph (1,062 kph) to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.“Sure, I was apprehensive,” he said in 1968. “When you’re fooling around with something you don’t know much about, there has to be apprehension. But you don’t let that affect your job.”The modest Yeager said in 1947 he could have gone even faster if the plane had carried more fuel. He said the ride “was nice, just like riding fast in a car.”Yeager nicknamed the rocket plane, and all his other aircraft, “Glamorous Glennis” for his first wife, who died in 1990.Yeager’s feat was kept top secret for about a year when the world thought the British had broken the sound barrier first.“It wasn’t a matter of not having airplanes that would fly at speeds like this. It was a matter of keeping them from falling apart,” Yeager said.Sixty-five years later to the minute, on Oct. 14, 2012, Yeager commemorated the feat, flying in the back seat of an F-15 Eagle as it broke the sound barrier at more than 30,000 feet (9,144 metres) above California’s Mojave Desert.His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and in the 1983 film it inspired.Yeager was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Charleston. The family later moved to Hamlin, the county seat. His father was an oil and gas driller and a farmer.“What really strikes me looking over all those years is how lucky I was, how lucky, for example, to have been born in 1923 and not 1963 so that I came of age just as aviation itself was entering the modern era,” Yeager said in a December 1985 speech at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.“I was just a lucky kid who caught the right ride,” he said.Yeager enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduating from high school in 1941. He later regretted that his lack of a college education prevented him from becoming an astronaut.He started off as an aircraft mechanic and, despite becoming severely airsick during his first airplane ride, signed up for a program that allowed enlisted men to become pilots.Yeager shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions during World War II, including five on a single mission. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.After World War II, he became a test pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.Among the flights he made after breaking the sound barrier was one on Dec. 12. 1953, when he flew an X-1A to a record of more than 1,600 mph (2,575 kph).He said he had gotten up at dawn that day and went hunting, bagging a goose before his flight. That night his family ate the goose for dinner, Yeager said.He returned to combat during the Vietnam War, flying several missions a month in twin-engine B-57 Canberras, making bombing and strafing runs over South Vietnam.Yeager also commanded Air Force fighter squadrons and wings and the Aerospace Research Pilot School for military astronauts.“I’ve flown 341 types of military planes in every country in the world and logged about 18,000 hours,” he said in an interview in the January 2009 issue of Men’s Journal. “It might sound funny, but I’ve never owned an airplane in my life. If you’re willing to bleed, Uncle Sam will give you all the planes you want.”When Yeager left Hamlin, he was already known as a daredevil. On later visits, he often buzzed the town.“I live just down the street from his mother,” said Gene Brewer, retired publisher of the weekly Lincoln Journal. “One day I climbed up on my roof with my 8 mm camera when he flew overhead. I thought he was going to take me off the roof. You can see the treetops in the bottom of the pictures.”Yeager flew an F-80 under a Charleston bridge at 450 mph (724 kph) on Oct. 10, 1948, according to newspaper accounts.When he was asked to repeat the feat for photographers, Yeager replied: “You should never strafe the same place twice ’cause the gunners will be waiting for you.”Yeager never forgot his roots and West Virginia named bridges, schools and Charleston’s airport after him.“My beginnings back in West Virginia tell who I am to this day,” Yeager wrote. “My accomplishments as a test pilot tell more about luck, happenstance and a person’s destiny. But the guy who broke the sound barrier was the kid who swam the Mud River with a swiped watermelon or shot the head off a squirrel before going to school.”Yeager was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.President Harry S. Truman awarded him the Collier air trophy in December 1948 for his breaking the sound barrier. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.Yeager retired from the Air Force in 1975 and moved to a ranch in Cedar Ridge in Northern California where he continued working as a consultant to the Air Force and Northrop Corp. and became well known to younger generations as a television pitchman for automotive parts and heat pumps.He married Glennis Dickhouse of Oroville, California, on Feb. 26, 1945. She died of ovarian cancer in December 1990. They had four children: Donald, Michael, Sharon and Susan.Yeager married 45-year-old Victoria Scott D’Angelo in 2003.___This version corrects that Yeager flew an F-15, not an X-15, when he was 79.Tracie Cone, The Associated Press

  • U.S. prosecutors say Montreal men ran $1M telemarketing scam

    MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say they've charged five Quebec men with running a telemarketing scam that allegedly stole more than $1 million.The U.S. Department of Justice claims the men called people across the United States, telling them that they owed money for magazine subscriptions and that their credit would be damaged or they could face legal action if they didn't pay. Prosecutors say in a news release Tuesday that the men, who are from Montreal's West Island, continued to call victims who did pay, telling them they had additional debts.U.S. prosecutors say Ahmad Eraif, Mohamed Eraif, Jonathan Massouras, William Gampel and Kevin Gampel, who range in age from 26 to 37, face a total of 10 charges. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.The charges have been filed in Los Angeles and are related to several specific phone calls that targeted California residents.Prosecutors say the alleged offences were investigated by the RCMP and the U.S. Secret Service.Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, says the men are believed to be in Canada and have not yet been arrested.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Ontario says consumers deserve better protection from high pressure sales tactics by funeral homes

    The Ontario government says it will take steps to ensure consumers are better protected from high pressure sales tactics when they buy funeral and cremation services in the province.In a report released on Monday, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found that consumers are not adequately protected from such tactics when purchasing funeral services in Ontario.A value-for-money audit of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO), an agency founded four years ago that regulates licensed funeral homes, cemeteries, crematoriums and services that transfer the dead to places of interment, found that it must do a better job of requiring the industry to be transparent about pricing.Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy acknowledged on Monday that changes are needed and consumer protections are important."The ministry of government and consumer services will direct that the bereavement authority of Ontario provide an implementation plan that outlines the specific steps that they plan to take to address each recommendation in a timely manner," he told reporters at Queen's Park."We are grateful for the work that has been done on this and we can and will do better on behalf of the people of Ontario in this very important area."Lysyk said a lack of key purchasing information makes it difficult for people to comparison shop at a time when they must make decisions quickly and under emotional duress."We were ... surprised by what we saw," she said.In a news release, the office of the auditor general said: "The audit concluded the BAO does not effectively protect people who are purchasing funeral services and products after a loved one has passed."The BAO does not require key purchasing information, such as price lists of funeral services and products, to be transparent and easily accessible by the public, who are often subject to high-pressure sales tactics," the release continued."The audit also found there are no industry standards on packages, fees, deposits and cancellation policies, making price comparisons and informed decisions difficult."WATCH | CBC's Dalia Ashry reports on calls for change in the funeral services industry:Ontario's auditor general hired a firm to conduct mystery shopping investigations into 100 operators of funeral homes, transfer services, cemeteries and crematoriums of various sizes across Ontario in the summer. At half of the operators, the mystery shoppers reported they experienced sales pressure or were given misleading information.Scott MacCoubrey, president of the Ontario Funeral Service Association, agrees that things need to change. But he said the BAO has only 25 staff members and the authority is responsible for every funeral home, cemetery and crematorium in Ontario.  "I find it amazing that they do as a good a job as they do," MacCoubrey said. MacCoubrey said the association will work with the authority to ensure the auditor general's recommendations are followed. He added, however, that high pressure sales tactics must come to an end. "As an owner of a funeral home and as the owner of a family-run funeral home and president of independent funeral homes in Ontario, I find that disgusting," MacCoubrey said. "That has to be changed, COVID or no COVID."For Arlene Werenich, the issue hit home last year.Werenich wanted to bury the urns containing the remains of her father, mother and brother together in one grave in the spring of 2019. She said she was told she would have to pay $7,800 for the service when she talked to a funeral home in Mississauga. The urns were the size of Kleenex boxes, she said."I thought they were worse than used car salesmen," she said. "It left a sour taste with me."She decided instead to have the three urns buried in a family plot in her father's hometown of Swan River, Man. The cost of digging up the grave was $600 with another $550 for work on the burial plot. In April this year, the three urns were finally placed together in one grave."That industry really needs to be regulated," she said. "They should look after people that are grieving the proper way and not take advantage of people that are grieving."Consumers should feel no shame in shopping around for this service, she said. She added that people who work at funeral homes should be funeral directors instead of professional sales people.Most funeral homes don't readily disclose prices, AG findsThe following are some findings by Lysyk: * Most funeral homes and other operators do not readily disclose prices to consumers. * Funeral-selling practices can still include pressure tactics and the provision of misleading information. * Prices for the same or similar services vary significantly. * All cemeteries are required by regulation to renew their licences annually with the BAO, but not all do. * Between 2016/17 and 2019/20, the BAO inspected only 3.4 per cent of all licensed funeral homes and other operators. * The BAO does not coordinate inspection efforts with public health units and the Ontario labour ministry. * The Ontario environment, conservation and park ministry's monitoring of air emissions from crematoriums is insufficient and inconsistent.

  • Chiarelli shouldn't be banned from city hall, staff recommend

    Disgraced College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli will have severe restrictions placed on how he carries out his official duties for the rest of the term, but will still be allowed onto city hall property, should council accept the recommendations of a city staff report up for discussion at Wednesday's council meeting.After the second shocking integrity commissioner's report on Chiarelli's harassment toward former staffers —  including speaking to women about going braless to work and commenting on their bodies — was presented to council on Nov. 25, elected officials united in renouncing the College ward councillor and demanding his immediate resignation. And they supported a wide range of measures against the councillor.Some were sanctions recommended by Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau — in particular, suspending Chiarelli's salary for six months, or three months for each of the two formal complainants. That's on top of the nine months' pay that Chiarelli was docked for his behaviour in three job interviews.The integrity commissioner also recommended that the office of city clerk Rick O'Connor take over the $250,000 annual office budget and all human resource issues in Chiarelli's office — again, a measure that council wholly endorsed. In fact, Chiarelli's corporate credit card was revoked immediately after the Nov. 25 council meeting.> The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council. \- Ottawa city staff reportChiarelli's office will no longer be allowed to spend any money on hospitality. In fact, according to the report, Chiarelli's office had already spent some money on the councillor's annual alcohol-free New Year's Eve event, but O'Connor will now consult with the medical officer of health to determine whether the party should go ahead during the pandemic.Cannot ban Chiarelli from city hallBut council also wanted staff to look at ways to restrict the councillor's access to city property — a measure beyond what the integrity commissioner recommended."I ask that his seat at the council table be moved so that none of us have to sit beside him," said Coun. Jenna Sudds. "His actions as detailed in the report and the very lengthy appendix is enough to turn one's stomach. It is appalling, and no woman should ever have to deal with this type of behaviour."But city staff doesn't believe it has the authority to ban Chiarelli from city hall — but it can make him sit away from his colleagues at meetings.According to the report, "it is important to distinguish between sanctions that are intended to punish misconduct, and remedial measures directed at preventing a recurrence of the misconduct or providing corrective actions."Council's job is to take the integrity commissioner's findings and recommendations into account — not impose its own punishments on a fellow councillor. Chiarelli is still an elected official and a private citizen, and an effort to keep him out of city hall or other city-owned administrative buildings, community centres or public libraries would be neither feasible nor likely to be upheld by the courts.However, as the College ward councillor has been found to speak and behave inappropriately toward city employees, the staff report holds that it's acceptable for Chiarelli to be kept away from other councillors during meetings, as a remedial measure. "The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council but would provide for the … councillor to participate fully in council meetings," according the report.Chiarelli would have to let the clerk's office know ahead of time if he was coming to an in-person council or committee meeting, when they resume.As well, members of the city's operational staff may request that another person be present in any meeting with Chiarelli, while the councillor's own staff members can opt to have communications with the councillor only through the city's official email system — no text messages, meetings or telephone calls. Council will vote on the report during Wednesday's council meeting, where it will also deliberate on the 2021 budget, changes to the Lansdowne partnership plan and the redrawing of the municipal electoral map.

  • Alberta Premier Jason Kenney defends government's pandemic response

    Alberta Premier Kenney is defending his government's rollout of new pandemic restrictions that some medical experts have been calling for the province to implement for weeks. At a news conference Tuesday, Kenney announced a raft of tough new restrictions, including a province-wide mask mandate, a ban on both indoor and outdoor social gatherings, and the closing of casinos, restaurants, hair salons, gyms and other public venues. Experts, including academics and doctors, had asked the Kenney government to impose these sorts of restrictions weeks ago as COVID-19 infection rates in Alberta rose to among the highest in Canada, straining the province's health-care system to the breaking point, and overwhelming contact tracing. As CBC News reported last month, secret recordings revealed Alberta Health staff believed Kenney and his government were more concerned with the economy than reining in the coronavirus.  The recordings also revealed tension between the Kenney government and its own public health experts about the implementation of measures to curtail the spread of the virus. Kenney repeatedly stressed Tuesday how difficult it was for him and his government to impose restrictions that they knew would severely damage small businesses.  He also said Alberta's balanced response to the pandemic was among the best in the world. "The instinct of some to shut everything down from the beginning would be devastating on the livelihoods of countless Albertans," Kenney said. "Alberta, through most of the past nine months, had lower levels of confirmed cases of hospitalizations and COVID fatalities than the other large Canadian provinces, all of the U.S. states and almost all of the European countries with generally less stringent restrictions." Kenney was also called on to defend his government's oft-criticized pandemic response during the press conference.  Asked if he acknowledged any responsibility or if he would apologize for the province's handling of the pandemic response, Kenney pointed to Alberta being the last province in Canada to impose a province-wide mandated mask policy.  He cited the fact that Alberta had handed out millions of free masks to "normalize their usage fairly early in the pandemic period." The premier also said Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba had significantly higher levels of COVID-19 related deaths.  Kenney, as he has stated previously, said the pandemic represented a small fraction of the deaths occurring every day in Alberta.  "I could run you through comparative statistical analysis of our outcomes versus those of jurisdictions that have taken much more stringent measures," he said. "At the end of the day, we have tried to do this in a balanced way and now it is up to Albertans to rise to the challenge during this critically important time." Notley questions Kenney's decision not to act sooner NDP Leader Rachel Notley said in an interview with CBC News the new measures should have been announced at least four weeks ago. She said a comparison with other provinces which did act sooner shows Alberta has a virus infection rate five to 10 times higher. "We have seen hospitalizations go through the roof, we have seen [intensive care admissions] go through the roof, we have seen a rate of tragic fatalities increase significantly," she said. "And Alberta has become home to the highest number of active cases, not just per capita, but overall."

  • Comorbidities, seeking palliative care might affect whether patients die by medically assisted death in N.S.

    About 40 per cent of patients who requested a medically assisted death in Nova Scotia during the first 30 months that it was legally available died without completing the process. The factors associated with dying a natural death versus a medically assisted death are largely unexplored. A resident physician in palliative care aimed to close that gap through a study funded by the Nova Scotia Health Authority Research Fund. “Many patients who request medical assistance in dying don’t actually end up getting (that) for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Caitlin Lees, the lead author of the study in an interview. “We found that patients who were seen by palliative care, patients that had comorbidities, and patients that lived with somebody else had decreased odds of having a medically assisted death.” The study analyzed the experience of all patients in Nova Scotia who requested medical assistance in dying (MAiD) between June 17, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. All patients included in the study were 18 or older when they requested MAiD and were deceased at the time of analysis. A total of 402 patients made requests during the specified period with 383 of those being deceased and consequently included in the study. The researchers obtained data about the patients through the Nova Scotia Health Authority MAiD Care Coordination Office, which maintains a provincial registry of all MAiD requests. Access to primary care, location not significant factors One of the factors the study looked at is whether patients had a primary care provider, such as a family physician. “We had wondered in Nova Scotia, where there have been such issues with access to family doctors, if that might be a driver or a barrier of having medically assisted death,” she said. But that wasn’t the case. The study found that both patients who died by MAiD and those who died of other reasons had a primary care provider in most cases. This suggests that lack of primary care was neither a driver nor a barrier. Lees also looked at whether patients lived in urban or rural areas, but that also didn’t appear to significantly affect whether people who request MAiD die a medically assisted death or a natural death. “There may be issues with access (to MAiD), but the access is equitable across the province,” said Lees. “So, if you live in Yarmouth, you’re no more likely to not get a medically assisted death, if you want one, than you would be if you lived in Halifax.” A lengthy process The process for getting MAiD involves submitting a formal request, getting two assessments by two different doctors, and going through a 10-day reflection period so the patient ensures they’re making the right decision. They would also need to give consent right before receiving MAiD. Lees and her colleagues found patients who went through with the process were on average less comorbid than those who died a natural death. “We do wonder if patients that are sicker are more likely to be referred to palliative care and have a natural death simply because they’re unable to survive the assessment process,” said Lees. A quarter of the patients who didn’t die a medically assisted death lost capacity or were deceased before the assessment process could be completed. “It’s a lengthy process,” said Lees. “I think sometimes patients don’t necessarily understand that and by the time they request medical assistance in dying, they might be so unwell that they’re not really able to go through that process.” As a palliative care resident physician, Lees met with many patients who are unaware of how long the process takes. “For many patients, medical assistance in dying isn’t necessarily a treatment of last resort, it’s actually their preferred mode of death,” she said. “I think we need to try to have those conversations earlier with patients about how they would like to see their end-of-life process unfold because we want those referrals to happen earlier rather than later.” Palliative care provides support The researchers hypothesized that patients who meet with a palliative care specialist are more likely to die by MAiD because they have those conversations, but the study results indicate the opposite. Lees said the study doesn’t explain why people who receive palliative care are less likely to die by MAiD. It could be due to the additional training and expertise that specialists have in managing symptoms. “Somebody who might have severe pain from their cancer, if they’re seen by us, we might be able to get that under control and they may decide that they’re comfortable enough that they would prefer to have a natural death.” Whether a patient prefers MAiD or dying a natural death, Lees assured Nova Scotians that a palliative care specialist would provide them with the support they need to ensure their last days of life are the highest quality possible. “They should never hesitate to bring up questions or interest in MAiD because we’re happy to talk to them about that,” said Lees. “Open dialogue about end-of-life is really important.”Nebal Snan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle Herald

  • Recipes with Julie Van Rosendaal: It's always a good time for baking some babka

    Hanukkah begins Dec. 10 this year — and that's always a good time to make some babka, and perhaps some sweet and savoury rugelach.Babka, which originated in Jewish communities in Poland and Ukraine, is often referred to as a cake, but is made with a yeasted dough, rich with butter, sugar and eggs.The dough is filled with any number of things — often chocolate or cinnamon-sugar — rolled, cut and twisted and tucked into a loaf pan, often topped with a smattering of streusel.Slices reveal a sticky swirl of filling, and though babka isn't quite as gooey as a sticky bun, it's marbled with enough sticky or chocolatey sweetness to make it delicious on its own, without needing butter. It looks complicated in all its golden contorted glory, but babka is quite forgiving, and worth the effort if you're looking for a pandemic baking project. And, it's fun to play around with different fillings to make your own custom babka.Similarly, rugelach (a shaped cookie with Jewish Polish origins) can be sweet or savoury, its buttery cream cheese pastry spread with jam or preserves, tahini, Nutella, cinnamon sugar … and scattered with finely chopped dark chocolate or nuts before cutting into wedges and rolling up, crescent roll-style to bake. For savoury rugelach, dial back the sugar and add some grated sharp cheese to the dough. The version below is made with 'everything' bagel spice blend.Chocolate or Cinnamon BabkaThis sweet dough is sticky before it has time to rise — resist the urge to add more flour. After a couple hours on the countertop, it will smooth out and be easy to handle. To make a cinnamon babka, skip the chocolate filling and mix together 1/4 cup very soft or melted butter, 3/4 cup soft brown sugar and about 2 tsp. cinnamon to spread over the dough. For Nutella babka, spread the dough with Nutella instead of the chocolate paste. If you want a streusel topping, mix 1/3 cup each flour and brown sugar with 2-3 Tbsp. soft butter, and scatter the crumble over the bread before baking. As it bakes, you can cover it loosely with a piece of foil if it's getting too dark.Ingredients:3/4 cup milk, warmed2 tsp. active (or instant) dry yeast 1/2 cup sugar3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces and softened2 large eggs1 tsp. vanilla1 tsp. saltChocolate filling:1/4 cup butter6 oz. dark or semi-sweet chocolate, chopped1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup cocoa1 egg, lightly beatenPut the milk into a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer) and sprinkle it with the yeast and a pinch of sugar. Let stand for a few minutes, until it gets foamy. Add the flour along with the remaining sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and salt and stir or beat with the dough hook attachment of your stand mixer until you have a sticky, smooth-ish dough. (It should be very soft and tacky.) Shape into a ball, place in the bowl, cover with a tea towel and set aside for a couple of hours.In a small saucepan, melt the butter and chopped chocolate over medium heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the brown sugar and cocoa; the mixture will have the consistency of thick paste. (Alternatively, use Nutella!)Line two 4x8-inch loaf pans with parchment. Divide the dough in half — it won't have raised a huge amount — and on a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a square or rectangle that's about 12x14 inches. Spread each piece with half the chocolate mixture. Starting at a long side, roll-up jelly roll style. (If you like, stick the rolls in the fridge or freezer for 15 minutes to make them easier to handle.)Cut each log in half lengthwise, and for each loaf lay the two pieces side by side and pinch them together at the top to join, then alternate the pieces back and forth over each other, like braiding, but with only two. Tuck into the baking pan, ends tucked down. If it's really long, you can fold the twisted roll in half to make it fit. Don't worry about it being perfect.Cover and let rise for another hour, and preheat the oven to 350˚F. Brush the tops of the loaves with beaten egg and bake for about 45 minutes, or until deep golden. (Some recipes say the bottoms should sound hollow when tapped, but I find the dough is too dense and loaded with chocolate for this to be an accurate gauge.) Makes two loaves.Sweet RugelachThe beauty of rugelach (besides them being super satisfying to make, and fancy without need for decoration), is that they're infinitely customizable: you could spread the dough with virtually any kind of jam or preserves, or Nutella, tahini—rummage through your cupboards, and use your imagination! This is also an ideal recipe if you're baking with a few kids—you can let each roll and customize their own portion of dough. If I use tahini, which is unsweetened sesame seed paste (and delicious paired with chocolate!) I spread it thinly and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar before topping with chopped dark chocolate and/or nuts.Ingredients:1 cup butter, at room temperature1 8-oz. pkg cream cheese, at room temperature1/4 cup sugar1/4 tsp salt2 cups all-purpose flourFor Filling:1/2 cup apricot jam, marmalade or other preserves, or Nutella or tahinicinnamon-sugar (optional)1/4-1/2 cup finely chopped dark chocolate and/or nutsInstructions:In a large bowl, beat the butter, cream cheese, sugar and salt until smooth and creamy; add the flour and beat on low speed until you have a soft dough.Divide the dough into quarters and let rest for 10 minutes, or wrap and refrigerate for an hour, or overnight. When you're ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350˚F. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece out into a 10-inch circle. Spread with jam, tahini or other preserves. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle about 1 Tbsp. overtop (you can skip this if you're using sweet jam). Sprinkle with the chopped chocolate and/or nuts. (Resist loading on too much, so the filling doesn't spill out.)Cut the circle into quarters, and then each quarter into three, making 12 wedges. Roll each one up like a croissant, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Make for 15-20 minutes, or until golden. Makes 4 dozen rugelach.Savoury Everything Bagel & Cheddar RugelachIf you can't find an everything bagel blend, you can make your own—it's typically a combination of sesame and poppyseeds, salt, dehydrated garlic and onion, and sometimes nigella seeds and/or caraway. 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature1/2 pkg (4-oz.) cream cheese1/2-1 cup grated extra-old cheddar or Gouda 1 egg yolk1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/4 tsp salteverything bagel seasoning blendgrated Parmesan cheese (optional)beaten egg, for brushing (optional)In a large bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese until well-blended and smooth. Add the cheddar, egg yolk, flour and salt and beat on low speed with the paddle attachment of your stand mixer or stir by hand until the dough comes together. Turn it out onto the countertop and knead a few times, then divide in half, shaping each half into a disc, and let sit for 20 minutes.When you're ready to bake, preheat your oven to 350˚F. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece of dough out into about a 12-inch circle (the dough should be about 1/8-inch thick). Sprinkle with 'everything' bagel seasoning and Parmesan (if you like) and roll gently so that it adheres to the dough (and sinks into it a bit).Cut each circle into quarters, then cut each quarter into three wedges, making 12 wedges out of each disc. Roll each wedge up like a crescent roll and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. If you like, brush with a little beaten egg or cream (which will make it more golden and glossy) and sprinkle with a bit more of the everything bagel blend.Make for 15-20 minutes, or until golden and set. Makes two dozen rugelach.

  • Sally Ann taps into new method of donating

    Thanks to some new technology, donating a few bucks to help the needy just became a lot more convenient, as The Salvation Army has introduced a tap-and-go system. “We used to use debit machines, but now with technology, we can use TipTap. So people can pass by with their card, their phone, their smart watch, and just tap that square and donate $5,” said Capt. Robbie Donaldson, regional officer for The Salvation Army in Timmins. “If they want to, they can tap again, and donate $10, and so on, up to $50.” As part of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, the technology is being featured at more than 1,000 kettle stations across Canada. Powered by technology from telecom giant Rogers, the program launched on Dec. 1. It allows people who may not have change or cash on hand, but would still like to contribute the option. “It’s particularly important during COVID, because we can have unmanned stands here. It basically says this stand is unmanned, but please continue to tap and donate, and then we don’t worry about the security of the cash,” said Donaldson. He said there were a few technical connectivity issues last week, so the first day of local testing was Saturday. It had mixed results. “It worked where people were in attendance, like Craig here” he said, motioning to his colleague, Craig Wilson, who has been with The Salvation Army for 30 years. “We had two spots where people were not in attendance, and people hadn’t caught on yet that they can still use it when it’s unattended. As long as that little green light is on, go ahead and tap.” Monday was the first full day of use at Your Independent Grocer, and Donaldson said the interest had been building by the hour. In addition to Your Independent Grocer, the tap-and-go kiosks will also be stationed at Food Basics, the Walmart Pharmacy, and the Walmart grocery entrance right up until Dec. 24. “We’re also looking for volunteers to man the kettles, and if anybody is willing to give time, perhaps students who need volunteer hours, I’d ask you to call Tina at 705-288-5565, and get signed up to do a shift. “We desperately need more volunteers to make this campaign successful,” said Donaldson. The spirit of service and giving is very personal to Donaldson, who said he was saved by The Salvation Army five years ago. “By being a person who received the benefit of these funds, I was at the food bank asking for help. I’ve worked my way through. I'm a chaplain, I’m an officer now, and I look after Timmins and Kirkland Lake.” Timmins Mayor George Pirie was on hand to congratulate Donaldson and Wilson on their efforts and check out the new technology. “I'm excited about anything that makes giving easier, and that's what this does,” he said. “I think we’ve got a very caring and giving community, and this just facilitates that. It’s an excellent innovation.” The Salvation Army hosted a turkey dinner a few weeks ago, and will serve another one close to Christmas. Unfortunately, as Donaldson pointed out, it will have to be a take-out style service due to COVID restrictions. He noted that all funds collecting at any tap stations or kettles in Timmins stays in Timmins. “We’re grateful to the community of Timmins for all that they give to us, to allow us to serve the people of the community,” said Donaldson. “You are supporting The Salvation Army, but in effect, you are supporting your neighbours, and there is so much need, especially in the time of COVID.”Andrew Autio, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Press

  • All Prince Albert high schools to move to online learning in new year

    After consulting with Public Health all high schools across the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan effective in the new year. Level 4 means a move to all online learning according to the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan. The divisions released a joint statement on the move on Tuesday evening, with the change taking place from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. High schools in the city include Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), Wesmor and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan Rivers and Ecole St. Mary High School in the Catholic Division. According to Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier the divisions have been assessing on a regular basis to come to the decision. “We have really been moving in and out of levels since the beginning of the school year and this has not come lightly and without a lot of review for where things are at,” Trumier said. “COVID is very real and it’s very dynamic and fluid here in terms of how things are working and so we are trying to respond to the emerging health risks and needs in our community based on health information at this time,” she explained. In Saskatchewan Rivers, Vincent Massey Public School was moved to Level 4 on Monday and the decision making was similar according to director of education Robert Bratvold. “It is challenging and we acknowledge the difficulty that puts many families in, in terms of having their children home all day now instead of in school. But it’s the decision that aligns best with the requirements for health and safety and operations of our school,” he explained. According to Bratvold that decision was also based on the advice of Public Health that explained that there was a potential for multiple classrooms to be exposed. Students will temporarily participate in remote learning during this time and both divisions expect to return to the current structure for learning on Jan. 18.  “It means that we are still going to provide programming and we are going to do our best to insure that our students are continuing to manage the learning program as we go through this very fluid and dynamic time called COVID. I think that anyone who wants to drive by the testing sites and see what the long waits are like will know that there is good reason for this to move this way after Christmas,” she explained. The preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19. Trumier explained that being an urban centre with higher density population also played a role in the decision. “Our transmission rates are high and getting higher and we need to manage them and do what we can to support that as well and keep people as safe as possible,” she said. Students will participate and engage in remote learning programming, as learning expectations will remain a priority.   Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis.    Information and instruction for all students and families will be forthcoming from their school administration and staff.  “There are great learning activities that happen remotely but the most familiar and the most supportive learning environment for most of our kids is in a classroom with their peers and their teacher and staff,” Bratvold said. He explained that the goal is generally to keep students in classrooms but listening to health experts is the best course. Information regarding the procedures for the start of the new block, on Jan, 4, 2021, will be finalized prior to Dec. 18.  Recently both the Regina Public and Catholic Divisions decided to also move students to Level 4. “We know that other school divisions across this province are contemplating the move depending on their local health assessments,” Trumier said. The divisions also reminded students and families to continue to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate, and doing everything we can to keep each other safe. “Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • 'Stronger action:' Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, his province relentlessly pounded by thousands of new COVID-19 cases, has reintroduced strict economic lockdown rules and banned all outdoor social gatherings."If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds, potentially thousands, of Albertans will die," Kenney told a news conference Tuesday."We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen."Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month, its health system bending dangerously under well over 1,000 new cases a day with more than 100 people in intensive care.For days, it has the highest rate of new infections of any province.To combat the crisis, Kenney announced he is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons.Retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor skating rinks and ski hills may remain active.The order comes into effect Sunday.Outdoor social gatherings had been limited to 10 people but are now banned altogether. Fitness activities, such as skating, skiing, or walking, are fine as long as social distance is maintained.Kenney also imposed a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, except for farms.Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings. Kenney had called it unworkable and unnecessary in remote areas and particularly punitive to farmers who already work in socially distanced settings.Existing school rules stay in place: all students in grades 7 through 12 must learn at home while in-class learning continues for those in lower grades.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks, putting them in force through the Christmas season.Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer announced $500 million in supports to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the shutdown.The new rules are similar to orders imposed by Kenney’s government in the spring, except for allowing most retailers to stay open.In recent weeks, as cases rose precipitously, the Opposition NDP and hundreds of physicians and infectious disease specialists argued for a short, severe lockdown of the economy and public events to avoid swamping the health-care system. Kenney had argued for a balance of “lives and livelihoods'' and said throwing thousands of people out of work would make things worse for the economy, community wellness and mental health. NDP Leader Rachel Notley told the house Tuesday that Kenney’s decision cost lives.She later told reporters, after the new measures were announced, that "the premier acted like he didn’t have a choice. But let’s be clear, he has had many choices, many opportunities to act decisively. “But at every turn he failed to make the tough choice that public health expertise and public health evidence clearly pointed to.”Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said he backs the changes.“These restrictions will be tough to bear — more so for vulnerable people in our community and for struggling businesses — but there is provincial, municipal and substantial federal aid available that should allow us all to do the right thing and follow these new public health measures to stop this virus," said Iveson.The City of Calgary, in a news release, said it also supports the new rules.It’s the second time in two weeks that Kenney has introduced new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Nov. 24, the premier introduced rules to keep businesses open but with tighter health restrictions and limits on gatherings.But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced Monday those measures weren't flattening the curve and tougher rules were needed. Alberta reported more than 21,000 active cases on Tuesday with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Daily death counts have been in the double digits for much of the last week. Daily infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.Alberta’s health system has been reassigning patients, staff, wards and spaces to free up more intensive care beds. The province has also consulted with the federal government and the Red Cross on setting up field hospitals to handle patient overflow. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Halifax police investigate suspicious death of 61-year-old man

    A 61-year-old man is dead and a 71-year-old man is seriously injured after an incident in downtown Halifax on Tuesday.Around 3:10 p.m. AT, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a house in the 5500 block of Morris Street.Officers found two injured men inside the building, according to a news release.Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived. They closed the area between Queen and Birmingham streets for their investigation.Both men were taken to hospital.Police say the 71-year-old man is being treated for his injuries.Police remain on sceneMorris Street has since been reopened to traffic.Members from the forensic and major crime units remained on the scene into Tuesday evening.Police said they are not looking for any suspects.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn but pointedly noted that a pardon Flynn received from the president last month does not mean that he is innocent.The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn's conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president's broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent of a crime he had twice pleaded guilty to committing. He dismissed as “dubious to say the least” the Justice Department's stated rationales for seeking to drop the case — a request that was still pending at the time the pardon was issued — and noted the president's own personal interest in this case.“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," he wrote. "Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot."However, he added, “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a ‘confession’ of guilt.”Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Dismissal is, of course, the correct result.” Trump himself congratulated Flynn on the judge's decision, writing in a tweet, “He and his incredible family have suffered greatly!”The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States. Those talks involved sanctions that the Obama administration had just imposed on Russia for election interference.But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had co-ordinated with Russia.Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the prosecution, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”____Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAPEric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths).There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths).There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed._ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths).There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599.There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed._ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths).There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816.There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed._ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths).There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths).There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed._ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths).There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792.There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed._ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths).There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689.There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed._ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed._ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press