Pond hockey tournament aims to bring fun back to puck chasing

From the pond to the pros?

That used to be the route — when legends like Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull and Maurice (Rocket) Richard were young. But the pond part hasn't been much of a factor in organized hockey for quite a few decades now.

However, this weekend in Chestermere, 73 teams of all ages and skill levels are participating in the first Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship.

Participants include everyone from tykes to novices to bantam to a various categories for over 18s, including women's teams.

Event producer Lesley Plumley came up with the concept of a pond hockey tournament, hearkening back to the cold old days, as a way to draw people to the Chestermere.

"I've played hockey all my life, so when I started on skates, I was out on a lake skating as well," Plumley said, in an interview with CBC News.

James Young/ CBC More

After hatching the concept, Plumley pitched Tim Hortons, which signed on as the event's naming sponsor.

For the first tournament, 72 teams from across Western Canada — and one from Montana — signed up, with each eight-person team paying either $600 (kids) or $750 a team to register.

The proceeds from the tournament will be divided among three charities: the Calgary Food Bank, the Children's Cottage and Synergy in Chestermere.

They play a form of modified shinny — four-on-four, with no goalie, and not much in the way of gear beyond gloves, helmet, skates and stick. But judging by some of the video footage shot by CBC, there's still plenty of opportunities for Goudreau-esque puck-handling.

James Young/CBC More

Which is exactly the way Plumley envisioned it when she first hatched the concept.

"It's [about] bringing people back to grassroots sports again," she said. "It's where hockey was started, on the pond, and also to raise money for some really great charities."

"So, to me, it's just about having fun — there's no records we have to set, there's no scores that we really care about.

"It's just about having fun and bringing people together."