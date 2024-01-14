Pontypool: Orange river down to iron works pollution

A large stretch of river in Torfaen left those living nearby shocked after it turned orange.

The Afon Lwyd became a rust colour as it flowed through the Charlesville area of Pontypool on Friday.

Locals posted photos of it on social media and commented on what could be behind the copper-like transformation.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the water pollution came from a former iron works, and appeared to be subsiding as the river was becoming clearer.

Some residents posted suggestions for the cause of the problem, ranging from sewage to it being an advertising gimmick for the new Willy Wonka film.

However, a spokesperson from NRW pinpointed the true cause on Sunday.

"By working closely with the The Coal Authority we have confirmed the source of mine water pollution as the Cwmsychan Brook Culvert, a former iron works site near Abersychan in Torfaen," they said.

They added that by Sunday the discolouration had subsided leaving the water much clearer, "although orange sediment remains on the riverbed".