Pookie Is Pregnant! TikTok's Campbell and Jett Puckett Expecting First Baby: 'Excited and Blessed' (Exclusive)

The couple, who went viral on TikTok for their outfit videos, is expecting their first baby

Rachel Deeb Campbell and Jett Puckett are expecting their first baby

Pookie is looking extra fire tonight: She's going to be a mom!

Campbell Puckett, who is best known on TikTok as "Pookie," is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Jett, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE. The couple first announced the exciting news on their social media channels.

The TikTok couple shared exclusive photos with PEOPLE as they get ready to welcome a little one into their family.

"We've always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I'm most excited to see him become a dad — I've thought about that since I met him," Campbell, 32, tells PEOPLE.

"Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world," the couple says. "We're ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents."

In one sweet black-and-white photo, Campbell leans her head on Jett's shoulder as he looks down at her.

Another picture shows Campbell alone, wearing a white body-con dress.

Rachel Deeb Campbell Puckett

Campbell and Jett went viral last year for their sweet outfit of the day videos, where the two walk through what they've chosen to wear for their outings. Jett, in particular, received a lot of love on social media for how much he praised Campbell, whom he calls Pookie, often saying, "Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight."

In January, Campbell shared a video on her TikTok detailing how the couple got together. The two first met at a wine bar in Philadelphia, where Jett approached Campbell.

"Two days later, we were inseparable," Jett said in the video. "And 10 months later we were engaged."

Rachel Deeb Campbell and Jett Puckett

Campbell and Jett tied the knot in April 2018. The mom-to-be recently shared a video from her wedding on her Instagram as she reminisced about the special day.

"Our wedding🤍 best day of my life," Campbell wrote in her post, which featured clips of the couple's ceremony and afterparty.

